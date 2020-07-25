4 The Office Now Offering GoSafe Body Temperature Scanners

Press Releases 4 The Office Press Release

Go safely back into public spaces. GoSafe, a Qualcomm-based device. Scan for temperature, mask presence and facial recognition. Eliminate the need for personnel checking temperatures.

Scranton, PA, July 25, 2020



GoSafe With Pedestal



3 Operation Modes Available

Stand-alone offline LAN Managed Cloud Managed



Customizable Settings Body temperature level On/Off Facial recognition On/Off mask presence On/Off card reader



Access Control

Allow entry based on temperature, mask detection, facial recognition, ID Card or remote approval



Please contact 4 The Office to learn more:

Why GoSafe?

- Securely scan in less than one second with on-board AI
- The only scanner with live video assistance for real time entry approval Provides access control integration for automatic doors
- Centralized management for multiple scanners, data and attendance Free, unlimited support & training

GoSafe With Pedestal

- Scan for temperature, mask presence and facial recognition
- Securely scan in less than one second with on-board AI
- The only scanner with live video assistance for real time entry approval Provides access control integration for automatic doors
- Centralized management for multiple scanners, data and attendance Free, unlimited support, replacement guarantee & training
- Monthly Price includes unlimited support, replacement guarantee & training

3 Operation Modes Available

Stand-alone offline LAN Managed Cloud Managed

Customizable Settings Body temperature level On/Off Facial recognition On/Off mask presence On/Off card reader

Access Control

Allow entry based on temperature, mask detection, facial recognition, ID Card or remote approval

Please contact 4 The Office to learn more:

Toll Free: 1-866-710-2679

Carmen Pitarra

1-866-710-2679



www.4theoffice.net



