4 The Office Now Offering GoSafe Body Temperature Scanners

Scranton, PA, July 25, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Why GoSafe?
- Securely scan in less than one second with on-board AI
- The only scanner with live video assistance for real time entry approval Provides access control integration for automatic doors
- Centralized management for multiple scanners, data and attendance Free, unlimited support & training
GoSafe With Pedestal
- Monthly Price includes unlimited support, replacement guarantee & training
3 Operation Modes Available
Stand-alone offline LAN Managed Cloud Managed
Customizable Settings Body temperature level On/Off Facial recognition On/Off mask presence On/Off card reader
Access Control
Allow entry based on temperature, mask detection, facial recognition, ID Card or remote approval
Please contact 4 The Office to learn more:
Toll Free: 1-866-710-2679