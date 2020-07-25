COVID-19 Employee Tax Credits Included in New 941 Form for Customers Using MAC ezPaycheck

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Halfpricesoft.com has updated ezPaycheck payroll software for MAC to reflect IRS Changes to 941 form Including COVID-19 employee tax credits. Test drive with no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

Ft. Myers, FL, July 25, 2020 --



“IRS has published a new 941 form to accommodate COVID-19 employee tax credits and Halfpricesoft.com has updated ezPaycheck for MAC 2020 to reflect these changes,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder Dr. Ge.



$109 per Calendar Year - No Monthly Fees!

ezPaycheck is an easy-to-use payroll software designed with small businesses in mind: simple, reliable and affordable. The developers designed it to be an in house payroll tax solution for small businesses to calculate taxes, print paychecks for employees & contractors, generate reports and print tax forms. No internet connection is needed. ezPaycheck is now available for both Windows and Mac computers (sold separately) https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp



Small businesses and nonprofits will appreciate the unique features in ezPaycheck payroll software:



-Print Payroll checks, remotely for ease of use and peace of mind



- Supports stub only printing



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- Easily calculates differential pay



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously at no additional cost.



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A needed for W2 and W3 forms)



-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.



-Supports network access.



Priced at $109 per calendar year for a single user version, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp



Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



