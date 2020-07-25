Digisonics Adds HTML5 Web Solution

Press Releases Digisonics Press Release

Digisonics' zero-footprint WebView application includes new report editing and e-signature capabilities to improve clinician workflows.

The latest enhancements added include report editing capabilities with e-signature. Once studies are finalized in WebView, the same automated processes for report distribution to the EMR and referring physicians occur just as they would from the local workstation. WebView can also be integrated within the EMR for the convenience of providing direct access to the patient images and report from the patient record.



About Digisonics, Inc.

