MTech Mobility Addresses Increase in Telehealth Initiatives with Enhanced Device Sanitization and Data Privacy Procedures

Especially in the pandemic era, telehealth services are necessary to extend the capacity of the overburdened healthcare system and introduce new ways for consumers to interact remotely with their healthcare providers. MTech is engaging healthcare providers, health plans, and independent software vendors (ISVs) involved in delivering patient care remotely through virtual doctor visits. These organizations have a need to deploy, support and manage hundreds of thousands of mobile tablets and other devices.



“We are operating in an era where healthcare organizations feel they can move millions of patient/provider interactions to a remote format on an annual basis,” said Jay Gordon, MTech Chief Strategy Officer. “The current pandemic required us to swiftly enhance our processes to support these initiatives and create systems that will help us to better support the hundreds of thousands of devices we expect to manage over the next 12 months. MTech’s enhancements are primarily focused on providing extreme physical and electronic device sanitization to ensure devices are disinfected and decontaminated as well as ensuring patient data erasure in compliance with the provisions of HIPAA.”



As part of these enhancements, MTech has also created the role of Compliance Officer responsible for managing all aspects of the company’s sanitization, decontamination, data protection and physical security attributes of its service offering and facilities.



MTech’s services for the telehealth industry span all facets of device configuration and deployment, helpdesk support, device receipt, triage and decontamination and repair. MTech’s services are designed to distribute devices to patients in line with company and industry standards while driving an out-of-box experience that minimizes downtime, confusion and frustration upon receipt.



Deployment: Configuring the device with settings, content, security and applications while ensuring an optimal out-of-box experience for the end user.



Helpdesk Support: Providing on-demand, around-the-clock support on the device, its applications and connectivity directly to the end user.



Device Retrieval and Processing: Providing a return box and pre-paid shipping label so that the end user can return the device upon completion. Upon receipt of the device, MTech delivers an extensive set of services to wipe, sanitize, triage and return the device to inventory.



Device Sanitization: Utilizing dirty room procedures, applying a device safe cleansing solution (99% alcohol) and UV-based cleaning systems to ensure all viruses, contaminants and fluids are safely and completely removed from each device.



Data Protection: Data wiping to Department of Defense standards to comply with the HIPAA Security Rule regarding responsible and appropriate handling of electronic protected health information with a Certificate of Data Erasure.



In Warranty Repair: Management and processing of manufacturer defects directly with the device OEM.



Out of Warranty Repair: Repair of devices due to issues not covered by the OEM and accidental damage.



Asset Tracking: Asset-tracking including location, status and history.



MTech’s expanded support for telehealth follows its enhancements to address unique requirements across many industries, including retail, casual dining, aerospace, field service and more, which can all benefit from improved treatment of mobile devices and data security.



About MTech Mobility



Founded in 2012, MTech Mobility is a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for devices. Offering the industry’s most robust set of mobility and IT services for the enterprise, the company specializes in device preparation and deployment, 7x24x365 multilingual help-desk support, advanced exchange and warranty management, in and out of warranty repair services, telecom expense management services, and more. Through its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, as well as locations in Sarasota, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Wexford, Ireland; and China, organizations turn to MTech Mobility to offload the heavy lifting associated with deploying, supporting, managing, repairing, and refreshing devices for their workforce. MTech Mobility’s customers span diverse industries, including airlines, retailers, and restaurants, as well as the manufacturing and field-service sectors. Learn more at mtechmobility.com. 