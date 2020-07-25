Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Ads Promote Agent Directory

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

"Consumers are looking to find local Medicare insurance agents who can help them understand their choices and plan option costs," shares Jesse Slome, the national organization's director. "The Association makes available the only completely free and private online directory that lists local Medicare insurance advisors."



To increase consumer awareness of the directory, the organization will run two ads in the upcoming Kiplinger's magazine Retirement Guide. "With 11,000 men and women turning 65 every day, this is an ideal place to reach interested seniors with important information," Slome adds.



The Association's first ad promotes the online directory. In addition, it calls attention to the Association's website where consumers can find the lowest and highest prices across over 100 U.S. cities.



"Because Medigap insurance policies are designed to be uniform in terms of coverage, people mistakenly believe that pricing is also uniform," Slome explains. "In fact, the difference between the lowest available price and the highest price can be significant." The organization reports Medigap Plan G pricing noting that Plan G is the option most often selected by seniors turning 65.



Los Angeles, CA, July 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A new ad campaign from the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance will promote the organization's national Medicare agent online directory.

"Consumers are looking to find local Medicare insurance agents who can help them understand their choices and plan option costs," shares Jesse Slome, the national organization's director. "The Association makes available the only completely free and private online directory that lists local Medicare insurance advisors."

To increase consumer awareness of the directory, the organization will run two ads in the upcoming Kiplinger's magazine Retirement Guide. "With 11,000 men and women turning 65 every day, this is an ideal place to reach interested seniors with important information," Slome adds.

The Association's first ad promotes the online directory. In addition, it calls attention to the Association's website where consumers can find the lowest and highest prices across over 100 U.S. cities.

"Because Medigap insurance policies are designed to be uniform in terms of coverage, people mistakenly believe that pricing is also uniform," Slome explains. "In fact, the difference between the lowest available price and the highest price can be significant." The organization reports Medigap Plan G pricing noting that Plan G is the option most often selected by seniors turning 65.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is an advocacy and informational organization that strives to create heightened awareness for the many Medicare insurance planning options and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance.

Contact Information
American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
www.medicaresupp.org

Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



