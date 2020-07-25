Brand New Boutique Opens Up in Atlanta Called Four Seasons Luxe

Press Releases Four Seasons Luxe Press Release

New online boutique specializing in baby & children clothes has officially launched, offering trendy-yet-classic women’s clothing and accessories.

Four Seasons Luxe opened its door on Friday (July 17) virtually but the company will operate within the metro-Atlanta area. The luxurious boutique is said to sell a selection of “modern high-quality fashion attire for Baby, Children & Adults.” Four Seasons Luxe will carry products that meet the wants of all consumers.



Styles will range from leisure to luxurious including goods such as tops, off-shoulder tops, bottoms and pants, jumpsuits, dresses, pajamas, rompers, swimwear, jewelry, and accessories. Four Seasons Luxe has officially launched online on Friday, July 17 at www.fourseasonsluxe.com. Check out Four Seasons Luxe adorable unique pieces made affordable, visit and get more Luxe for your Bucks.



About Four Seasons Luxe

Four Seasons Luxe is an online children and adult clothing and accessories boutique. Founded by Courtney Easley and Monterius Easley, the company Four Seasons Luxe has come a long way from its beginnings as the company originally started as The Print-N-Press Bar back in 2017. Now with the relaunch of Four Seasons Luxe in 2020, they are here to add their taste of modern, stylish, and luxe to children and adults fashion. When Courtney first started, her passion for designing clothes and accessories drove her to do tons of research, invest in equipment, and focus more on her brand so that Four Seasons Luxe can offer you luxury style from a black-owned business. We now serve customers all over the United States and are thrilled that we're able to turn our passion into a reality. To learn more about Four Seasons Luxe, visit us online at http://www.fourseasonsluxe.com.



Monterius Easley

706-457-6090



www.fourseaonsluxe.com



