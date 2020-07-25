United® Real Estate | North Jersey Achieves Local & National Recognition

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Real Estate Press Release

United Real Estate | North Jersey, a fast-growing real estate company, has been recognized for their exceptional growth and agent productivity with local and national distinctions. During the 2020 United Real Estate National Convention, United | North Jersey was presented with the highly sought-after Velocity Award and the Leadership Excellence Award. United | North Jersey’s momentum landed it a spot on the REAL Trends Nation’s Best List and Swanepoel Mega 1000.

Fair Lawn, NJ, July 25, 2020 --



In addition to their network recognitions, United | North Jersey’s momentum landed it a spot on the REAL Trends Nation’s Best List by completing over 500 transaction sides during 2019 and the Swanepoel Mega 1000, ranking among the largest brokerages in the U.S. by 2019 sales volume, transaction sides and agent count. In six years, United | North Jersey has grown into five area locations after launching with only three agents and now expanding to over 300 agents serving the North and Central New Jersey area.



“We couldn’t be prouder of United | North Jersey’s continued success and growth,” said Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate. “They have exhibited exemplary leadership. They are always early adopters of United’s programs and services, they’ve generated tremendous growth while demonstrating a willingness to lead by example and share best practices with their peers. Most importantly, the company’s leadership has a real head for business and a heart for people and that translates into taking great care of the company’s agents and clients alike! They truly embody all that is United Real Estate.”



“United Real Estate has given us the tools necessary to take attract agents and take our office growth to new heights. We’re able to provide our marketplace with an agent-centric model backed by a 100-percent commission strategy and unparalleled support,” said, Jeff Bailey, partner owner, United | North Jersey. “Our team goes the extra mile to provide our Agents with the guidance and industry-leading technology and marketing tools they need in order to accelerate the growth of their own businesses. We thank our agents for their continued support in helping us achieve these great milestones.”



Agents interested in learning about career opportunities can contact United Real Estate | North Jersey at 973-981-0056 or visit JoinUnitedRealEstateNorthJersey.com.



To learn more about United Real Estate and its franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 877-201-7640.



A Closer Look at United Real Estate

Amanda Cline

816-663-9433





