Staged4more Broke Home Staging Industry Norm by Hosting The First International Home Staging Conference Virtually and Free

Staged4more has done something no one in the home staging industry had done. It hosted its first free, virtual international home staging conference, StagerCon, and its first international Home Staging Awards last week. More than 1,000 home stagers worldwide had registered. Participants learned and connected over Zoom meetings.

Burlingame, CA, July 25, 2020



Staged4more School of Home Staging hosted its first free, 4-day virtual home staging conference StagerCon last week. 1,000+ home stagers worldwide had registered for StagerCon, connecting via Zoom from countries like United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Argentina, Poland and Thailand. This milestone is a major move for Staged4more toward its mission to create an inclusive and educational community for home stagers worldwide.



“The vision behind StagerCon is to help home stagers to learn business skills, get inspired and be part of a supportive community while upleveling their home staging businesses through networking and learning,” says Cindy Lin, Owner at Staged4more School of Home Staging. “I was thrilled to see new home stagers and senior home stagers alike had gotten so much values in attending the 4-day, virtual conference. Our company is about community and education, and StagerCon embodies both.”



StagerCon also ended with the celebration of Staged4more’s successful first International Home Staging Awards, where winners came from United States, Italy and Thailand, competing in seven different categories:



Best Before & After Home Staging Photo

Best Vacant Home Staging

Best Occupied Home Staging

Best Vacation Home Staging

Best Luxury Home Staging

Best Home Staging Website

Best Home Staging Business Plan



"StagerCon is free and representative of stagers at all levels of business (new, experienced, etc.) from all over so it is a great way to pique your interest in a few areas and learn about experts in particular topics," says Katie Myhre-Daeger, a home stager and an attendee at StagerCon. “There was so much value in the live Q&A sessions. Surrounding yourself with those at all levels within the industry is extremely powerful and uplifting,” says another home stager and a StagerCon attendee, Gwendolyn Jackson.



About Staged4more School of Home Staging: Staged4more is an international school of home staging. Our mission is to provide modern, practical and no-nonsense home staging education to home stagers. For more information, please visit our website at www.staged4more.com



Cindy Lin, Founder

Staged4more School of Home Staging

1-650-383-7653

