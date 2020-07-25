Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Arizona Self Storage Facility

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies/Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Scenic Self Storage in Scenic, Arizona.

Phoenix, AZ, July 25, 2020 --(



Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, "The sale of Scenic Self Storage is another example of the results self-storage owners have been able to achieve when working with our team. Prior to listing the property, the Seller had received numerous solicitations. By using the Argus Marketing Plan and an illustration of the value add components of the property, the Seller was able to achieve a sale price 30% higher than those initial offers. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects."



Jeff Gorden is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specializes in self-storage and RV storage investment properties.



Gorden's team is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 480-331-8880. (www.gorden-group.com)



