Press Releases America's Boating Channel Press Release

Receive press releases from America's Boating Channel: By Email RSS Feeds: America's Boating Channel Prescribes Social Distancing

New Season Four Videos Premiere Every Friday Afternoon at 4 PM ET.

Raleigh, NC, July 25, 2020 --(



The new title debuted on AmericasBoatingChannel.com and America's Boating Channel on YouTube.



“Social Distancing for Boaters” offers guidance on steps to take to protect against the spread of coronavirus while resuming recreational boating. Viewers will also learn about special hygiene protocols to employ during the pandemic. Also featured are fundamental safe boating practices.



America’s Boating Channel launched “Boater Education,” “Engine Cut-Off Devices,” and “Life Jacket Care” in May, “Behavioral Consequences,” “Introducing ATONS” and “Dispelling BUI Myths” in June, and "Life Jacket Labels" and "Electric Shock Drowning (ESD)" in July, generating increased viewership as Americans stayed home to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic.



Recreational boating is experiencing higher levels in 2020 as people resume outdoor activities. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.



The service also recently completed a six-episode flight of highly viewed weekly online magazine shows called "America's Boating Channel LIVE," designed to help recreational boaters cope with sheltering in place. The entire series can be accessed at bit/lyLIVEBinge.



America’s Boating Channel is now accepting video subject matter suggestions for its 2021 Season Five. Email info@AmericasBoatingChannel.com.



About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. America’s Boating Channel features professionally produced high definition safe boating and boater education videos. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.



AmericasBoatingChannel.com Raleigh, NC, July 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The ninth video in America’s Boating Channel's™ Fourth Season of boating safety and boater education videos, "Social Distancing for Boaters," premiered on Friday afternoon, July 24 at 4:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on the internet and through social media.The new title debuted on AmericasBoatingChannel.com and America's Boating Channel on YouTube.“Social Distancing for Boaters” offers guidance on steps to take to protect against the spread of coronavirus while resuming recreational boating. Viewers will also learn about special hygiene protocols to employ during the pandemic. Also featured are fundamental safe boating practices.America’s Boating Channel launched “Boater Education,” “Engine Cut-Off Devices,” and “Life Jacket Care” in May, “Behavioral Consequences,” “Introducing ATONS” and “Dispelling BUI Myths” in June, and "Life Jacket Labels" and "Electric Shock Drowning (ESD)" in July, generating increased viewership as Americans stayed home to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic.Recreational boating is experiencing higher levels in 2020 as people resume outdoor activities. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.The service also recently completed a six-episode flight of highly viewed weekly online magazine shows called "America's Boating Channel LIVE," designed to help recreational boaters cope with sheltering in place. The entire series can be accessed at bit/lyLIVEBinge.America’s Boating Channel is now accepting video subject matter suggestions for its 2021 Season Five. Email info@AmericasBoatingChannel.com.About America’s Boating ChannelAmerica’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. America’s Boating Channel features professionally produced high definition safe boating and boater education videos. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.AmericasBoatingChannel.com Contact Information America's Boating Channel

Bob Canfield

919-225-0144



https://americasboatingchannel.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from America's Boating Channel