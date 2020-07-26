AvaniSHIELD Health and Safety Standards Combine with OKKAMI’s Guest Engagement Solution

Press Releases OKKAMI Press Release

Bangkok, Thailand, July 26, 2020 --(



A guest’s journey with Avani begins with a digital pre-arrival check-in feature. Guests would fill out a copy of the hotel’s registration card on their mobile device prior to arriving at the hotel. Once the request for pre check-in has been submitted, a room key would be ready at the reception. Moreover, as guests prepare to check-out, they are able to view and settle their bills via a secure online payment system. Guests would receive their receipt in their emails.



OKKAMI will be providing Avani with their dedicated digital concierge app. The app will offer a live chat solution enabling Avani’s guest service team to communicate with all guest chat channels from a single user-friendly platform. The concierge app also allows guests to browse menus, order in-room dining, and reserve various off-property experiences. This touchless experience is a solution that OKKAMI is committed to delivering for guests that meets Avani’s hospitality as well as their AvaniSHIELD standards.



