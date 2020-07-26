Ace Cloud Hosting Now Hosts QuickBooks Enterprise on HPC Private Servers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ace Cloud Hosting Press Release

Ace Cloud Hosting, a leading hosting services providers in the accounting industry, has upgraded to HPC (High-Performance Computing) Servers to ensure best-in-class private server platform for QuickBooks Enterprise users.

Pompano Beach, FL, July 26, 2020 --(



The QuickBooks Enterprise server also facilitates an extra level of security for the accounting process as there is no interference from external processes. The High-Performance Computing (HPC) server supported with SSD storage means no lag while accessing QuickBooks Enterprise.



Moreover, Ace Cloud Hosting is giving the option to integrate any number of third-party applications with QuickBooks Enterprise software. With the private server, customers will get better control of their server with on-demand scalability.



Ace Cloud Hosting is an Intuit Authorized Commercial Host and a leading application hosting provider for all versions of QuickBooks. Over the years, Ace Cloud Hosting has thrived on upgrading its cloud services with the latest technological trends to offer customers with the most advanced cloud platform.



Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra, President of Ace Cloud Hosting, shared her vision about the introduction of high-performance computing private server to the QuickBooks Enterprise hosting services. “A progressive enterprise is the one that always keeps its customers’ needs in mind and is always in pursuit of improving its services. With QuickBooks Enterprise server, businesses of all sizes and types can get an optimum environment for their accounting process,” she said.



Ace Cloud Hosting is offering a 10-day free trial of the QuickBooks Enterprise private server inclusive of all the features and services, so the customers can get a first-hand experience before opting for it. Being a QuickBooks Solution Provider, Ace Cloud Hosting also offers genuine QB Enterprise licenses at discounted prices.



About Ace Cloud Hosting

Ace Cloud Hosting is a leading provider of managed hosting services. The company has a global customer base for its services that include application hosting, virtual desktop hosting, managed server hosting, and more.



Ace Cloud Hosting is renowned for hosting accounting applications (QuickBooks, Sage, and others), tax software (Drake, Lacerte, ATX, ProSeries, ProSystem, and others), and various business desktop applications. Ace Cloud Hosting is an Intuit Authorized Commercial Host for QuickBooks and a QuickBooks Solution Provider. They are also the winners of Great User Experience Award 2018 by FinancesOnline and User Favorite Award at Accountex USA 2016.



Deepanshu Gahlaut

1-855-ACE-IT-UP



https://www.acecloudhosting.com/



