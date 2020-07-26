Press Releases PeddleWeb Press Release

PeddleWeb Launched Renowned Digital Marketing Services for the Manufacturing Sector

Ahmedabad, India, July 26, 2020 --(



PeddleWeb follows a distinct process to serve online marketing services for the manufacturing sector. The process incorporates comprehensive requirement analysis, website audit, keyword analysis, on-page and off-page SEO, social media marketing, paid marketing, and brand management. This process benefits the manufacturers in many ways such as improved online visibility, brand recognition, etc.



In addition, their business protocol includes work transparency, which entices clients to work with PeddleWeb. The digital marketing team holds expertise and years of experience to promote a manufacturing business online. From selecting a social media channel to choosing the right platform for display ads, the company performs an outstanding role in the promotion of a business on digital channels.



Mr. Maulik Shah, Co-Founder of PeddleWeb said, “At PeddleWeb we strive to understand our clients’ requirements first. After that, we propose customized digital marketing services that assist our clients to expand their business growth. With the launch of renowned digital marketing services for manufacturing industries are aimed to extend and maintain a brand presence online. As the business practices have been reformed, our digital marketing team will collaboratively work with the manufacturers to improve the visibility of their business.”



The digital marketing agency offers extensive online marketing services that consolidate SEO, Email marketing, SMS marketing, Brand reputation management, Social media services, AdWords Management, and many more. Briefly, PeddleWeb is a one-stop solution for the digital marketing needs of the manufacturing industry and other businesses as well.



About the company:



PeddleWeb is a digital marketing firm that endeavors to proactively work with clients to deliver industry-best digital marketing services. With more than 10 years of experience, the firm successfully served numerous clients across the globe. This company proposes digital consulting services for a wide range of industry verticals including IT services, eCommerce, Education, Medical, Hospitality, and many more. PeddleWeb is well known for its transparent services. They first educate a client and then initiate working on projects with long-term planning to hand over coveted results.



Contact Details:

Phone: +91-7778842856

Email: contact@peddleweb.com

Maulik Shah

740-538-5851



https://www.peddleweb.com/



