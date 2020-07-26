Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zinrelo Press Release

Zinrelo Loyalty Helps Blue Rose Pottery to Increase Repeat Purchase Revenue by 31.44%

With an objective to improve customer retention from their loyal customers, Blue Rose Pottery recently launched their Blue Rewards Program.

San Jose, CA, July 26, 2020 --(



The Blue Rewards Program offers customers, multiple point earning opportunities with simple actions to create 360-degree engagement for purchases made on website, referrals, birthday bonus, welcome bonus and sharing on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest). They offer customers attractive coupons to save more with every purchase and a tier-based rewards program to accelerate the points earning capability.



“Within just three months of launching the loyalty rewards program, we witnessed an impressive 30.75% increase in customer retention which increased our repeat purchase revenue by 31.44%. We are incredibly happy with the results!” commented Diane Missel, Owner Blue Rose Pottery. “The loyalty email campaigns worked wonders and we are eager to explore other opportunities to engage our customers further.”



The targeted loyalty email campaigns witnessed an impressive 49.27% open rate and 20.13% click rate. This indicated a high level of interest and engagement among customers for their rewards program.



“Zinrelo’s loyalty rewards platform is helping businesses to reach out and make deeper long-lasting connections with their customers. A rewards program ensures that customers do not migrate to competitors, and this results in repeat business,” said Samir Palnitkar, VP of Customer Success at Zinrelo. “We are empowering businesses to create personalized & data driven rewards programs with ease.”



About Blue Rose Pottery:

In 1994, after retiring from a corporate retail position, Diane Missel decided to start Blue Rose Pottery – featuring Polish Pottery. ‘Blue Rose Pottery offers an extensive collection of handmade pottery from Boleslaweic, Poland includes over 6000 products from 5 leading factories that export to the USA. All their pottery is handmade and safe for use in the microwave, dishwasher, oven and freezer. The pottery is lead and cadmium free.



About Zinrelo:

Zinrelo is a modern-day, loyalty rewards platform that maximizes repeat sales and per-customer revenue through 360-degree customer engagement. Zinrelo unlocks customer loyalty across multiple dimensions including transactional, social, referral, engagement, behavioral and emotional loyalty. It supports omni-channel deployments that span across ecommerce, physical stores, phone orders and more.



Zinrelo uses deep data analytics to create a custom, highly optimized loyalty program. Advanced machine learning algorithms are used to identify customer clusters and targeted campaign strategies for these segments. Hundreds of businesses are using Zinrelo to leapfrog their competition and gain market share. Zinrelo has been consistently rated as the top loyalty management software as reflected in the current ranking on G2 Crowd.



Shailesh Puri

650-530-0245



https://zinrelo.com/



