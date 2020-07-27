Press Releases CarpoolWorld Press Release

Receive press releases from CarpoolWorld: By Email RSS Feeds: CarpoolWorld is Now Incorporated in Canada

CarpoolWorld is now incorporated (Planète Covoiturage inc. / CarpoolWorld inc.) in the province of Québec, Canada, providing the same free carpool matching services for individuals around the world at www.carpoolworld.com.

Joliette, Canada, July 27, 2020 --(



About CarpoolWorld

CarpoolWorld has been pioneering carpool matching since its launch in 2000. Commuters or one-time travelers enter their trip origin (home), destination (place of work / school), and schedule, and they are instantly matched with other individuals. The users contact each other by phone, e-mail, or instant message to make cost-sharing and scheduling arrangements. CarpoolWorld also provides an iPhone app, and soon will be launching an Android app.



The web site also provides private carpool group services for employers that wish to have their employees matched with each other to get to work. A software suite is also available for schools to have parents carpool each other's children. And municipalities that wish to facilitate carpooling between neighbours. Joliette, Canada, July 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CarpoolWorld has incorporated a new entity: Planète Covoiturage inc. / CarpoolWorld inc. and will be operating in Canada. The free carpool matching engine will remain available worldwide to all. The private group services will continue be provided to employers, schools, universities, hospitals, clubs, municipalities around the world.About CarpoolWorldCarpoolWorld has been pioneering carpool matching since its launch in 2000. Commuters or one-time travelers enter their trip origin (home), destination (place of work / school), and schedule, and they are instantly matched with other individuals. The users contact each other by phone, e-mail, or instant message to make cost-sharing and scheduling arrangements. CarpoolWorld also provides an iPhone app, and soon will be launching an Android app.The web site also provides private carpool group services for employers that wish to have their employees matched with each other to get to work. A software suite is also available for schools to have parents carpool each other's children. And municipalities that wish to facilitate carpooling between neighbours. Contact Information Planète Covoiturage inc. / CarpoolWorld inc.

Isabelle Boulard

800-328-2672



https://www.carpoolworld.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CarpoolWorld