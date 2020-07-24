Webtivity Launches New Website for The Stuff Shop

Phone: 1-800-860-8474 Bradenton, FL, July 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Stuff Shop has been a permanent fixture in the Family Entertainment Industry for 30 years. Mike Hill, the owner of The Stuff Shop, dreamed up the concept of a redemption center/profit center after noticing a need for small novelty toys and prizes, so he started the business out of his home. Webtivity Marketing & Design created the new website with The Stuff Shop’s vision and mission firmly in mind. The new state of the art website has been designed using the latest technology so that it is compatible with today’s browsers and mobile devices. Webtivity employed a mobile-first design in keeping with the highest search engine optimization standards.This new website highlights the exclusive products The Stuff Shop features. Particular focus was taken to highlight sales and promotional products to make it as easy as possible for clients to take full advantage of reduced prices. The Stuff Shop wanted a modern website that pops. For Webtivity, this meant working with them to build a website, in keeping with their branding, to wow visitors with the targeted placement of content.The site is built on the WordPress platform using WooCommerce as its shopping cart. The Stuff Shop website is a one-stop, self-contained platform that functions automatically. The ease of navigation and use, combined with the state-of-the-art components, make it a pleasure for customers to shop hassle-free. The team at Stuff Shop appreciates the backed insights they can garner on their clients. They now have a robust tool for developing sales and responding to client needs in real-time. Payment processing is done through the trusted PayPal Pro platform. It guarantees secure handling of payment, encouraging a sense of peace of mind for client payment information.Sarah, from The Stuff Shop sales department, says, “Our staff and customers here at The Stuff Shop are very pleased with the work Brian at Webtivity has done on our new website! We would highly recommend them!”About The Stuff ShopThe Stuff Shop is the best source for retail and redemption merchandise: toys, candy, flashing, and glow as well as birthday party supplies. We carry the best-selling, highest quality merchandise that is the most competitively priced. For more information, please visit www.stuffshop.com.About Webtivity Marketing & Design:Webtivity Marketing & Design, a Bradenton & St. Petersburg based company, serves clients throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world. Webtivity provides website design/development and cross-media marketing services, including search engine optimization, pay-per-click, social media, email marketing, and branding/identity services. Using a consultative approach, Webtivity works with clients to develop an effective marketing strategy based on their business, customers, competition, and budget. For more information, please visit www.webtivitydesigns.com.Webtivity Marketing & Design - ContactTim Seward, Business Development DirectorPhone: 941-753-7574 x107The Stuff Shop – ContactSarah LaBonte, SalesPhone: 1-800-860-8474