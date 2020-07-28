Inventor Creates a Sustainable Long-Term Solution for Grocery Cart Sanitation with the Arch Cart Sanitizer

Tampa, FL, July 28, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The grocery industry alone is projected to spend $150 million in one-time-use grocery sanitizing wipes. With disposable wipes generating 7.6 Billion lbs. of garbage each year. The team at Arch Cart sanitizer has set out to solve this problem. They are focused on sustainable sanitation solutions for grocery cart cleaning, introducing the "Arch" and automated electrostatic grocery cart sanitizing machine. Engineering with performance and environment in mind.
archclean.com/sustainable-grocery-cart-sanitation-with-arch-cart-sanitizer/
Source: http://www.designlife-cycle.com/disposable-wipes-lifecycle