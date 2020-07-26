Challenge Europe Announce Manufacturing Partnerships for Threaded Fasteners

Press Releases Challenge (Europe) Ltd Press Release

A typical specialist partnership may therefore include in-house machining coupled with a global sourcing and supply infrastructure supported by their in-depth expertise of the manufacturing cycle gained from over 30 years in the engineering arena. Bedford, United Kingdom, July 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- At a time when reshoring is very much a topic of concern, Challenge Europe are delighted to announce their partnership capabilities for sourcing and supply chain management of threaded fasteners on a specialist basis. This covers threaded products and related items from screws and bolts to nuts, washers, security fasteners, inserts and custom fasteners.Challenge Europe are able to partner with assemblers/manufacturers where they offer contributions to cost control and pricing strategies by minimising administration costs, achieved by applying experience and appropriate technology, e.g. VMI. This enables them to deploy pay-as-you-use charging so reducing customer inventory costs to spread cash flow and by dealing with environmental issues to minimise the impact of manufacturing processes.In addition to ex-stock programmed supply Challenge Europe assist partners by responding to urgent or short-term custom manufacturing of fasteners from their own in-house facility. This capability is ideal for small quantities and extends to partnering arrangements with fabricators and finishers so that they can cover a wide range of items from specialist threaded fasteners to sheet metal or cast fixings.This capability enables them to produce components from alternative materials at short notice and to incorporate them into packaged sub-assemblies which allows customers to gain a complete package of high-quality and low-cost on standard mass-produced items and on small quantity specialist components.A typical specialist partnership may therefore include in-house machining coupled with a global sourcing and supply infrastructure supported by their in-depth expertise of the manufacturing cycle gained from over 30 years in the engineering arena. Contact Information Challenge (Europe) Ltd.

Kevin Moorcroft

01234 346242



https://www.challenge-europe.co.uk/service-packages/



