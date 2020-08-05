Self Standing Canes Are Gimmicks...Introducing the Cyclone Cane with Crossbow Technology

Press Releases Dynamo Press Release

Naples, FL, August 05, 2020

- Will Scott CEO, Dynamo and Inventor of Cyclone Cane



Mobility Aid innovator Dynamo today released the rollout of the Cyclone Cane. This agility device with “Crossbow” technology is the safest and most balanced cane on the market today. Stand-up canes, such as quad canes, are only balanced when they are not in use. As soon as you put weight on the handle they are out of balance and unstable.



Cyclone Cane with Crossbow Tech™ is different. Crossbow is the little bend at the bottom of the Cyclone Cane; that patent-pending bend has changed the entire cane market for the better. It helps make the cane balanced and stable when you walk, for ultimate confidence. That’s safer and what counts. Physics and engineering prove it.



Dynamo knows a little about engineering and innovation, having released the SportSwings Crutch late last year. SportSwings are independently rated the safest and best crutches in the world.



Dr. Michael Swank of Beacon Orthopedics in Cincinnati, orthopedic surgeon and researcher said, “I see patients every day who need a great reliable cane that will keep them safe and let them live. I give the Cyclone Cane high marks for its function and great looks.”



The Cyclone Cane with its forward-facing handgrip allows individuals to walk continuously with the cane instead of placing the cane far in front of the body and walking to it without support. Because of this dramatic difference in engineering, Cyclone Canes are superior for walking, and provide greater confidence.



The Cyclone Cane’s all-terrain, all-weather “grippy” foot lets you walk on virtually any surface with confidence. The Cyclone SuperFoot articulates (moves back and forth while staying flat on the ground) for maximum grip on virtually any surface, and channels away water like a premium all-season tire.



