Bitfury’s Crystal to Assist the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation

Crystal Blockchain is proud to collaborate with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ukraine’s committee for digital transformation to introduce financial monitoring for virtual assets.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 26, 2020



Crystal Blockchain analytical software is used by Ukrainian banks, private and government agencies to monitor financial operations. The specialists of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine will be trained by the Crystal team to professionally monitor virtual asset transactions through the platform to be able to verify the origin of any suspicious digital asset transactions.



“The main goal of our cooperation is the rapid formation and legalization of the market of virtual assets in Ukraine. By utilizing Crystal’s analytics solutions, our team will be able to verify the source of suspicious and/ or illicit transactions.”

-Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ukraine



“The Crystal Blockchain team is delighted to assist the Ukrainian government as the country steadily moves towards further crypto adoption. We are proud to assist with the application of AML legislation in Ukraine.”

-Kyrylo Chykhradze, Director of Product, Crystal Blockchain



About Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ukraine

https://thedigital.gov.ua/

The Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ukraine is a government ministry that was established in August 2019. On July 11, 2020, Ukraine’s parliament, the UNIAN - or the Verkhovna Rada - registered a bill on virtual assets, which proposes the legalization of such assets and the creation of regulatory conditions for a market of such assets, for example, cryptocurrencies.



About Crystal Blockchain

https://crystalblockchain.com/

Crystal is the all-in-one blockchain analytics platform, providing a comprehensive view of the public blockchain ecosystem. Crystal is available as a SaaS, API, or as an on-premise installation. Crystal is engineered by the Bitfury Group, the world’s leading full-service blockchain technology company.



Media contacts



Rachel Pipan, Bitfury Crystal

rachel.pipan@bitfury.com

PR, Ministry of Digital Transformation

Oleh Rozvadovskyy

+380503770487



crystalblockchain.com/



