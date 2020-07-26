HCA/HealthONE’s North Suburban Medical Center Listed in Newsweek Magazine’s Best Maternity Care Hospitals 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center Press Release

Thornton, CO, July 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Newsweek magazine has listed North Suburban Medical Center in its Best Maternity Care Hospitals 2020 list. North Suburban was among 231 hospitals nationwide that made the list.

The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

"North Suburban Medical Center provides excellent care for expectant mothers and their babies every day, and we are honored to be named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital," said Vernon Naake, MD, Chief Medical Officer at North Suburban Medical Center. "As an OB/GYN, I have seen firsthand what an exceptional team of colleagues we have here who make safety a priority every day. I am thrilled to know that expectant mothers in our community can be confident about the care they will receive at our hospital."

Hospitals named as a Newsweek Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group's standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. Leapfrog's national expert panel has established the standards. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.

The Labor and Delivery Unit at North Suburban Medical Center features all private rooms that offer labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum care to patients all in the same space, and two operating rooms. North Suburban is also home to a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit staffed by highly trained colleagues to care for ill or premature babies.

In 2018 and 2019, North Suburban Medical Center also attained a 5-Star Healthgrades rating for vaginal deliveries.

About North Suburban Medical Center

North Suburban Medical Center is a 157 bed, level II state designated trauma facility with a level II NICU, cardiac catheterization services, and primary stroke certification by The Joint Commission. North Suburban strives to meet and exceed the needs of the surrounding communities by also providing two free standing emergency departments and one ambulatory surgery center. North Suburban has more than 850 employees and 800 providers on medical staff and excellent quality outcomes. North Suburban is one of just two hospitals in the state of Colorado to be named a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures each of the last five years. North Suburban has been honored by the Women's Choice Awards as one of America's Best ERs, one of America's Best Hospitals for Patient Safety, has been awarded high ratings from The Leapfrog Group in recent years, and has received several five-star awards from Healthgrades including the Patient Safety Excellence Award in 2020. North Suburban is proud to be part of the HealthONE system of hospitals, which was named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.

