Press Releases New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome Press Release

Receive press releases from New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome: By Email RSS Feeds: NJCTS Announces New Virtual Summit for Teens with Tourette Syndrome

Teenagers with Tourette Syndrome (TS) are invited to participate in a virtual Global TS Teen Summit with teens from across the country and the world.

Somerville, NJ, July 26, 2020 --(



TS is an inherited, neurological disorder characterized by repeated involuntary movements and uncontrollable vocal sounds called tics. As many as 1 in 100 individuals have TS or a similar tic disorder and many, nearly 90%, also have an associated mental health disorder like ADHD, OCD and anxiety. Because of the stigma around the disorder, many teens have faced bullying and discrimination. The Global TS Teen Summit will give them an opportunity to connect with other teens and mentors who share similar experiences.



Attendees will also be given the chance to learn about their TS through interactions with doctors and therapists, get tips on navigating through high school and college with TS, and gain tools to support them on their journey to become a successful self-advocate and resilient leader.



The event is free and participants can sign up for one or all of the available presentations. Interested teens can register by visiting www.njcts.org and clicking on TS Global Teen Summit.



NJCTS, the nation’s first Center of Excellence for Tourette Syndrome, is a not-for-profit organization committed to the advocacy of children and families with Tourette Syndrome and its associated disorders. Dedicated to delivering high quality services to these individuals, the Center recognizes the importance of educating the public, medical professionals, and teachers about this disorder through programs and affiliations with public schools, health centers, and universities. To learn more about Tourette Syndrome and the programs available from NJCTS, visit www.njcts.org. Somerville, NJ, July 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Teenagers with Tourette Syndrome (TS) are invited to participate in a virtual Global TS Teen Summit with teens from across the country and the world. The online event is being organized by NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome (NJCTS) and will take place Friday and Saturday, August 7 and 8. Registration for all presentations and panels is open now.TS is an inherited, neurological disorder characterized by repeated involuntary movements and uncontrollable vocal sounds called tics. As many as 1 in 100 individuals have TS or a similar tic disorder and many, nearly 90%, also have an associated mental health disorder like ADHD, OCD and anxiety. Because of the stigma around the disorder, many teens have faced bullying and discrimination. The Global TS Teen Summit will give them an opportunity to connect with other teens and mentors who share similar experiences.Attendees will also be given the chance to learn about their TS through interactions with doctors and therapists, get tips on navigating through high school and college with TS, and gain tools to support them on their journey to become a successful self-advocate and resilient leader.The event is free and participants can sign up for one or all of the available presentations. Interested teens can register by visiting www.njcts.org and clicking on TS Global Teen Summit.NJCTS, the nation’s first Center of Excellence for Tourette Syndrome, is a not-for-profit organization committed to the advocacy of children and families with Tourette Syndrome and its associated disorders. Dedicated to delivering high quality services to these individuals, the Center recognizes the importance of educating the public, medical professionals, and teachers about this disorder through programs and affiliations with public schools, health centers, and universities. To learn more about Tourette Syndrome and the programs available from NJCTS, visit www.njcts.org. Contact Information NJCTS

Doreen Pustizzi

908-575-7350



www.njcts.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome