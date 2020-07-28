Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Marienbad & Beyond" by Dovid Leitner

New York, NY, July 28, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About "Marienbad & Beyond": A history of the Leitner Family involving years of research with a detailed record of bygone times, brought vividly to life by personal recollections, fascinating anecdotes, and especially by the extensive picture gallery. The book incorporates many high-quality photos of the Gedoilim who frequented Marienbad, some of which are unique and published for the first time.
"Marienbad & Beyond" is available worldwide:
Paperback: 536 pages
ISBN-13: 9781527259447
Dimensions: 15.6 x 3.1 x 23.4 cm
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MAB
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002