Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Marienbad & Beyond" by Dovid Leitner

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Marienbad & Beyond" – a history by Dovid Leitner.

New York, NY, July 28, 2020 --(



"Marienbad & Beyond" is available worldwide:

Paperback: 536 pages

ISBN-13: 9781527259447

Dimensions: 15.6 x 3.1 x 23.4 cm

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MAB

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



