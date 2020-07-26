PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Goes Pending on Home in the South West Hills


Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on Home in South West Eugene.

Eugene, OR, July 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- 2395 23rd Ave. was listed for $534,900.

This mid century home offers an open layout with a living room, family room, and bonus room. You will also find a double sided fireplace and floor to ceiling windows. The large kitchen features an eating bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and more. The main level master suite includes a walk in tile shower and a large walk in closet. This 6 bedroom home offers entrances on each level of the home as well as separation of space throughout the home. Outside you will find a large deck, fully fenced backyard, circular driveway, and XL RV parking.

The buyers for 2395 W 23rd Ave. are secured and officially in escrow.

If you are interested in this home or other homes in Eugene, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.com.

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way.
Contact Information
The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group
Danielle Wilkinson
541-349-2644
Contact
eugenehomegroup.com

