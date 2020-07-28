Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Time and Again - Orion’s Legacy" by Mike Brameld

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Time and Again - Orion’s Legacy" – a thriller by Mike Brameld.

Thame, United Kingdom, July 28, 2020



Mysteriously it is taken back to war-torn Europe in 1944 and the potentially world-changing discovery by the Nazi regime of a recently discovered time machine left behind by interplanetary visitors eons ago.



Hidden within this machine lies a weapon of terrible power. If discovered it could lead to world history being re-written as Germany would have nuclear capability before the USA – as well as the machine which could transport it anywhere in the world...and to any time of their choosing.



Can the Blackbird pilot "Johnno" and his colleagues retrieve the weapon and return it safely to its creators - the Federation of Planets?



Can he disable the time machine before the Nazi’s discover its true potential?



How does the success of this mission tie in with the Apollo moon missions some 25 years later?



Will the history of mankind be re-written?



Only time will tell.



"Time and Again - Orion’s Legacy" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 466 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653248

Dimensions: 15.2 x 3.0 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B087PKQTQS

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TAA

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

Mike Brameld completed an apprenticeship as a precision engineer. In his 30’s he ran a training centre in a large blue-chip company, as well as teaching engineering at a local FE college. He retrained as a high school teacher in his 40’s and fully retired in 2013 having achieved the role as Assistant Head Teacher, where he taught Design Technology as his main subject.



Mike had always written poetry as a hobby, as well as the occasional short story, and saw these two pastimes as a way to keep his mind busy during retirement.



As an avid reader of science fact as well as science fiction, plus having an interest in UFOlogy and conspiracy theories, he eventually decided that was where his first full-length novel should be directed.



One of his first short stories inspired him to develop these themes, tying them all together in one tale. "Time and Again – Orion’s Legacy" is the result.



Mike’s other hobbies include painting and sketching, photography, enjoying walks and travelling with his wife, and just enjoying each day to the full.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



