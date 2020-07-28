Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Phoebe’s Phobias" by Louise Buckner

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Phoebe’s Phobias," a fully-illustrated children’s understanding OCD and wellbeing book written by Louise Buckner and illustrated by Tom Burchell.

Thame, United Kingdom, July 28, 2020 --(

Phoebe was fearful, she feared many things, big things, small things and almost everything in between.



She knew she was different to those around her and that her actions were unnecessary but at the same time she just had to respond to what was going on inside her mind, to stop something terrible from happening.



All Phoebe ever wanted was to be "normal" just like all the other children in class but would her Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) stop her from leading the life that she so desperately wanted?



“So many of us have a Phoebe in our class, our family or our lives...

This story explains so simply the needs and emotional difficulties that children with OCD face. Although this story is aimed at children - it will also help parents, carers and teachers. Louise's personal and professional knowledge has helped her produce a book that sends out a powerful message to both help and support, sending out a positive theme to promote mental health and wellbeing.” -Fiona Miles - SENCo & ELSA



Phoebe’s Phobias is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 40 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653705

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 27.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08CTGCD8J

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/PPH

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

Louise Buckner was born and raised in a small town in Berkshire, England. A former Healthcare Assistant, Louise now works in a primary school in Berkshire as a fully trained Emotional Literacy Support Assistant, helping children to understand their feelings and emotions by teaching them coping strategies to manage them effectively. Louise also teaches Spanish as a Modern Foreign Language and finds delight in watching the children enjoy learning new skills.



In her spare time, Louise has spent time studying various areas of mental health and wellbeing and has gained a diploma in Child Psychology Level 4, which she passed with a distinction, as well as gaining a qualification in Child and Adolescent Counselling.



Louise is very family orientated and enjoys spending time with them and creating memories. She enjoys spending her spare time reading, listening to music, writing short stories and poetry as well as going to the theatre.



Diagnosed with chronic OCD at the age of 14 and the journey that followed, along with her passion for helping others, has been the inspiration behind writing this book. Louise hopes to address misconceptions of OCD and send out a message that it is OK to need and ask for help in order to manage anxiety effectively.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



