Future Electronics to Host Free Customer Webinar on Infineon Motor Control Solutions

Future Electronics will host a free Infineon Motor Control Solutions Webinar on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020.

Pointe Claire, Canada, July 27, 2020 --(



The TLE9012AQU by Infineon is a multi-channel battery monitoring and balancing system IC that belongs to Infineon's Battery Management Sensing IC product family.



Designed for Li-Ion battery packs used in many applications on the automotive world (Electric Vehicles of any kind MHEV, HEV, PHEV and BEV, etc), industrial (Energy storage systems) and consumer (i.e. ebike BMS, home energy storage, etc), the TLE9012AQU fulfills four main functions: cell voltage measurement, temperature measurement, cell balancing and isolated communication to main battery controller. By providing the necessary diagnosis tools to ensure proper function, the TLE9012AQU IC guarantees safety of the persons around the controlled battery.



Stay on top of all the newest trends in transportation technology thanks to their Transportation newsletters. Geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products, each edition is packed with product information, datasheets or videos showcasing the most advanced new technology.



Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of the Transportation newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard

Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada



