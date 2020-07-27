Press Releases Advanced TV Press Release

Receive press releases from Advanced TV: By Email RSS Feeds: AdvancedTV Launches Demand Side Platform (DSP) for CTV

Connected TV (CTV) Advertising is the placement of TV Ads on the biggest screens in the household using Over the Top (OTT) services.

Boca Raton, FL, July 27, 2020 --(



“The ability to use data for targeting your ideal prospects on Connected TV is a game changer,” says AdvancedTV founder, Ron Perlstein. Perlstein launched AdvancedTV in 2019 to serve the emerging TV Media marketplace with new technology and advanced advertising tactics.



Overall, 74%, according to Media Post, of U.S. households have at least one internet-connected TV device, such as a Smart TV, or an OTT player such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV. Over 44 million US households have no pay TV service. Ad supported OTT Streaming services like Pluto, Peacock, Philo and Sling are growing exponentially.



With traditional TV ads, targeting is limited to DMA, schedule and dayparts. Connected TV media buys offer 1:1 targeting of valuable customers in their households in real time. Geo-target to zip code or scale nationally using custom audiences to target the best prospects.



The AdvancedTV team offers managed Connected TV buys through relationships with top Supply Side Platforms (SSP) like Telaria, SpotX, and Beachfront.



Reporting

Data is available in real time. Detailed reports include device type, DMA, publisher, placement, CPM, cost, impressions, and completed views.



Fraud-Free

With an in-house anti-fraud shield in conjunction with Pixalate, advertisers are guaranteed fraud-free CTV inventory from trusted content providers.



Brand Safe

Advertisers must be sure that the content appearing alongside their ads doesn't compromise the brand's image. AdvancedTV offers only the highest quality content from major media companies like: A&E, AMC, Disney, Discovery, NBC Universal, ViacomCBS, and too many others to list.



Television is still the most powerful and engaging form of advertising in history. Viewers retain 95% of a message when they watch it in on TV, according to IAB, compared to 10% when reading it in text. Through AdvancedTV, Advertisers can start with modest test budgets while advertising on Premium TV inventory.



Contact:

Ron Perlstein

AdvancedTV

888-396-3788

561-852-5502 (fax)

Ron@AdvancedTV.io Boca Raton, FL, July 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- AdvancedTV, led by DRTV Legend, Ron Perlstein, announces the launch of their new in-house, proprietary Demand Side Platform (DSP) for Connected TV advertising buys. Access premium Streaming TV inventory that is fraud free and targeted precisely.“The ability to use data for targeting your ideal prospects on Connected TV is a game changer,” says AdvancedTV founder, Ron Perlstein. Perlstein launched AdvancedTV in 2019 to serve the emerging TV Media marketplace with new technology and advanced advertising tactics.Overall, 74%, according to Media Post, of U.S. households have at least one internet-connected TV device, such as a Smart TV, or an OTT player such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV. Over 44 million US households have no pay TV service. Ad supported OTT Streaming services like Pluto, Peacock, Philo and Sling are growing exponentially.With traditional TV ads, targeting is limited to DMA, schedule and dayparts. Connected TV media buys offer 1:1 targeting of valuable customers in their households in real time. Geo-target to zip code or scale nationally using custom audiences to target the best prospects.The AdvancedTV team offers managed Connected TV buys through relationships with top Supply Side Platforms (SSP) like Telaria, SpotX, and Beachfront.ReportingData is available in real time. Detailed reports include device type, DMA, publisher, placement, CPM, cost, impressions, and completed views.Fraud-FreeWith an in-house anti-fraud shield in conjunction with Pixalate, advertisers are guaranteed fraud-free CTV inventory from trusted content providers.Brand SafeAdvertisers must be sure that the content appearing alongside their ads doesn't compromise the brand's image. AdvancedTV offers only the highest quality content from major media companies like: A&E, AMC, Disney, Discovery, NBC Universal, ViacomCBS, and too many others to list.Television is still the most powerful and engaging form of advertising in history. Viewers retain 95% of a message when they watch it in on TV, according to IAB, compared to 10% when reading it in text. Through AdvancedTV, Advertisers can start with modest test budgets while advertising on Premium TV inventory.Contact:Ron PerlsteinAdvancedTV888-396-3788561-852-5502 (fax)Ron@AdvancedTV.io Contact Information Advanced TV

Ron Perlstein

888-396-3788



https://advancedtv.io/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Advanced TV