Loveforce International Publishing Company

Loveforce International Releases New Bobby Jonz Single That Shows a Rare Talent Many Didn’t Know He Had


Santa Clarita, CA, July 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International is releasing a new single from Bobby Jonz which showcases a different talent he had. Bobby Jonz was known as a singer. He also could write songs, on the spot, while he was performing on stage.

The song “Can I Be Your Secret Lover?” is an example of Bobby Jonz's talent as an impromptu songwriter. Jonz had recorded a large number of songs in his career but most of his songs were recorded in a studio. Most of the live recordings of Jonz were his versions of cover songs.

“Bobby Jonz worked in night clubs. Night clubs want cover songs performed. Now and then, however, he would create a new song on stage, while he was performing. The audience loved it," said Honey Davis who played guitar in Jonz's stage act.

“Bobby Jonz was known as a great singer in the Chicago Blues & Southern Soul genres,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Few knew that he was also a great songwriter and even fewer knew he had the rare ability to create songs while performing live, so we are putting this single out to let people see another side of the genius of Bobby Jonz,” he continued.

In honor of, and as a memorial to, Bobby Jonz, Loveforce International will be giving away the e-book version of The Physical, Mental, and Spiritual Pandemic Survival Guide to coincide with the release of Jonz new single on Monday, July 27th. The book will be given away worldwide, on Amazon exclusively.

The single “Can I Be Your Secret Lover?” will be released on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, Tidal, Amazon Music, Google Play, Pandora, Deezer, Napster, Media Net, Instagram, Facebook, Jio Saavn, KKBox, Tik Tok and NetEase.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lee Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact Information
LoveForce International Publishing
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Contact

