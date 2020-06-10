Tech Startup, Net Diatom, in the Wabash Valley Area Earns Website Design Award for COVID Website

Press Releases Net Diatom Press Release

Marshall, IL, July 28, 2020 --(



Global Web Award: June 10, 2020



The Global Web Award named Net Diatom Award winners for the work done in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is noted as having released the most up to date data available via the Tableau Aggregated Coronavirus Data Set in use. Tableau put together a data set including COVID-19 data from the World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins, and NextStrain which is represented in the most comprehensive visual data available online today. Net Diatom is a web design company located in Marshall, IL in Clark County and is a member of the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce.



The website was brought about during the business shut down as company owner and lead programmer Jeremy D Higgs chose to use his own funding to keep the company moving. In response to a DEVPOST hackathon, the website for COVID information was born. The site initially had an overall well received response initially as interviews and news articles circulated early on. Daniel Moore, a member of the website team that ultimately produced the content, was interviewed on a radio show in which he talked about the importance of accurate information and fact checked stats. This officially marks the first time in the company's history that they have received a website design award. Net Diatom was most recently nominated for work on a reputation defense platform in the beginning of 2019 but has never won a nomination until now.



Contact Information Net Diatom

Jeremy Higgs

800-707-7820

https://www.netdiatom.org

Jeremy Higgs

800-707-7820



https://www.netdiatom.org



