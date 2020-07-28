EloQ Communications Becomes a Member of Public Relations Network

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EloQ Communications Press Release

For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, July 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- EloQ Communications, a public relations and marketing agency in Vietnam, has announced its membership with Public Relations Network (PRN), a global collective of independent communications agencies. Being a PRN member, the agency looks forward to carrying out the network’s mission of providing top-tier consultancy and quality local intelligence for PR campaigns worldwide, as well as cultivating valuable partnerships with its fellow members.With a portfolio of diverse clientele from all over the world, EloQ Communications has positioned themselves in the local market as an agency with an international focus. The firm is looking to put their local expertise and existing connections to greater use and broaden their horizons, and the best way to do that is seeking out a place in a community of like-minded partners. PRN’s diverse network, personalized approach to their affiliates and closely collaborated members meet EloQ Communications' expectations and the agency is honored to become the network’s exclusive member agency in Vietnam.“EloQ Communications has several multinational clients around the world. We are elated to be joining such an integrated and diverse network as PRN,” said Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications. “With this partnership, my team and I look forward to sharing our perspectives and are eager to get working with our new PRN network partners worldwide.”In alignment with PRN’s philosophy of working with established firms who know their own market, EloQ Communications, too, has perceived themselves as the "eyes, ears and voice" of their clientele and partners since their earliest days. The agency wishes to utilize their creative capabilities and street-level market knowledge to serve as a trustworthy guide for their clients and network partners to navigate through Vietnam, a market of rapid growth and cultural allures.“EloQ Communications’ local and international work, and their dynamic and creative staff is exactly the right combination of qualities that makes PRN successful,” said Veit Mathauer, Chairman of the Board at PRN. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Clāra Ly-Le and her team at EloQ Communications join our Asian Chapter, and we look forward to collaborating on projects for our clients in the region and abroad.”The PRN was founded in 2006 in Milan from a small group of agencies which recognized a trend in customers’ demand for PR in countries other than their own. Their goal was to form a tight-knit affiliation of public relations partners equivalent to extensions of their own boutique-style agencies – independent, professional and creative. Up until now, they have grown to cover 25 countries around the world.“At PRN, we are always looking to expand our regional networks in order to service our clients with their bespoke international PR and communications projects,” explained Belinda Chan, PRN Board member and Asian Chapter Head, and Managing Partner at Creative Consulting Group in Hong Kong. “It is with pleasure that I warmly welcome Dr. Clāra Ly-Le and EloQ Communications to the PRN family – we can’t wait to see the results of our new partnership.”About Public Relations Network (PRN)Public Relations Network (PRN) is a global collective of like-minded, owner-managed Public Relations agencies providing consultancy and local support for international PR campaigns. PRN has affiliate agencies in Austria, Brazil, Canada, China – Mainland, China – Hong Kong, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greenland, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK, the USA, and Vietnam.About EloQ CommunicationsEloQ Communications is an independent communications agency which acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com Contact Information EloQ Communications

