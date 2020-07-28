RicMel Productions Announces Release of Its New Project Narrative Short, Bequest on Amazon Prime Video

RicMel Productions, LLC is a video/film production company that gives life to an educational web channel, The M.E.L. Show. It branched out to producing the multi award-winning short film, Bequest, garnering 18 wins and 10 nominations which is available now on Amazon Prime Video. Currently in development is a Western feature, Purgatory Plains.

The concept of creating a short film came to Richard A. Pines (CEO of RicMel Productions, LLC ) from his avid interest in Western/ crime drama and his father as his inspiration. His background in U.S. History as a teacher, being an honorably discharged Marine and his experience as an actor (Gunman, General Hospital/ Days of Our Lives/ In Plain Sight) played a significant influence in the development of this multi award-winning short film, Bequest, amidst the corona virus pandemic.



This film is very relevant to our society’s current condition because of its subtext on Mental illness.



“The isolation, the fear, the uncertainty, the economic turmoil - they all cause or could cause psychological distress,” said Devora Kestel, director of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) mental health department. Source: London (Reuters) World News, 13 May 2020: Kate Kelland



Richard wrote and produced a historic and tragic film about a Civil War veteran dying from Parkinson's-Shaky Palsy who leaves a relic rifle to his great, great grandson. Discovery of this heirloom complicated with betrayal, greed and mental illness ends with a shocking twist. Multi award-winning short film, Bequest, is now available on Amazon Prime Video.



