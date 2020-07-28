Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Charlotte High School Boys Soccer Press Release

Receive press releases from Charlotte High School Boys Soccer: By Email RSS Feeds: William "David" Lawson Makes History as Charlotte High School’s First United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American

Punta Gorda, FL, July 28, 2020 --(



David and Charlotte HS coach Greg Winkler were notified Tuesday, and the full list of selections will be officially announced Thursday and available at www.UnitedSoccerCoaches.org/news. The award "recognizes outstanding achievement on the field coupled with extraordinary academic performance." David scored 6 goals with 12 assist to help Charlotte to a 13-3-5 record. David was selected to the Florida High School All Stars and maintained a 4.55 GPA.



David will receive two Scholar All-America certificates, one for him and one for the school, and a medal commemorating this honor. He also is invited to attend the annual United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The ceremony honors all of the 2020 All-Americans and Scholar All-Americans for youth, high school and college soccer. “William "David" Lawson is Charlotte High School's first recipient of this prestigious scholar-athlete award. David demonstrated the highest character values on and off the field, which earned him all-state recognition and the highest of academic achievement. The Tarpon Soccer program is extremely proud of David and the standard he has set for our underclassman…” stated Coach Winkler.



About Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer.

Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is a character based High School Soccer program directed and coached by Coach Greg Winkler, with more than 30 years of experience as an educator, coach and administrator. A decorated soccer coach in the state of Wisconsin, Winkler was named to the Wisconsin Soccer Association Hall of Fame’s Class of 2015 and the Wisconsin Soccer Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017, recognizing a coaching career that included more than 400 wins at both the youth and high school levels. In 2018, he was named to the Fond du Lac High School Athletic Hall of Fame, where he enjoyed a 17-year coaching career (1998-2014) that saw him amass the most wins in program history (264). In 2017, he published a revised edition of his 2009 book, “Coaching a Season of Significance,” which has been hailed as “a valuable resource for coaches of any sport” and draws upon Winkler’s vast experiences to aid coaches in overcoming obstacles on their way to a significant season. He is a Certified Athletic Administrator and holds a United States Soccer Federation D License as well as United Soccer Coaches, Premier, Advanced National and National Diplomas.

For more information on Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer please visit the programs Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com /CHS.FIGHTIN.TARPONS.BOYS.SOCCER or on Twitter https://twitter.com/Tarponsoccer to contact Coach Winkler via email at gregwinkler10@gmail.com. Punta Gorda, FL, July 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The historic season for Charlotte High School Boys Soccer continued this week as midfielder William ”David” Lawson became the first United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American in program history.David and Charlotte HS coach Greg Winkler were notified Tuesday, and the full list of selections will be officially announced Thursday and available at www.UnitedSoccerCoaches.org/news. The award "recognizes outstanding achievement on the field coupled with extraordinary academic performance." David scored 6 goals with 12 assist to help Charlotte to a 13-3-5 record. David was selected to the Florida High School All Stars and maintained a 4.55 GPA.David will receive two Scholar All-America certificates, one for him and one for the school, and a medal commemorating this honor. He also is invited to attend the annual United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The ceremony honors all of the 2020 All-Americans and Scholar All-Americans for youth, high school and college soccer. “William "David" Lawson is Charlotte High School's first recipient of this prestigious scholar-athlete award. David demonstrated the highest character values on and off the field, which earned him all-state recognition and the highest of academic achievement. The Tarpon Soccer program is extremely proud of David and the standard he has set for our underclassman…” stated Coach Winkler.About Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer.Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is a character based High School Soccer program directed and coached by Coach Greg Winkler, with more than 30 years of experience as an educator, coach and administrator. A decorated soccer coach in the state of Wisconsin, Winkler was named to the Wisconsin Soccer Association Hall of Fame’s Class of 2015 and the Wisconsin Soccer Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017, recognizing a coaching career that included more than 400 wins at both the youth and high school levels. In 2018, he was named to the Fond du Lac High School Athletic Hall of Fame, where he enjoyed a 17-year coaching career (1998-2014) that saw him amass the most wins in program history (264). In 2017, he published a revised edition of his 2009 book, “Coaching a Season of Significance,” which has been hailed as “a valuable resource for coaches of any sport” and draws upon Winkler’s vast experiences to aid coaches in overcoming obstacles on their way to a significant season. He is a Certified Athletic Administrator and holds a United States Soccer Federation D License as well as United Soccer Coaches, Premier, Advanced National and National Diplomas.For more information on Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer please visit the programs Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com /CHS.FIGHTIN.TARPONS.BOYS.SOCCER or on Twitter https://twitter.com/Tarponsoccer to contact Coach Winkler via email at gregwinkler10@gmail.com. Contact Information Charlotte High School Boys Soccer

Greg Winkler

920-960-8814



https://twitter.com/Tarponsoccer



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Charlotte High School Boys Soccer Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend