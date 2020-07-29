Press Releases doc.PEACE Press Release

Receive press releases from doc.PEACE: By Email RSS Feeds: Transformational Rhythmic Speaker and Best-Selling Author, doc.PEACE, Publishes Much Anticipated Children's Book - The Midnight Show

Pharmacist by trade, Spoken Artist at heart, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker and best-selling author launches much-anticipated children’s book. The Midnight Show is now available for pre-sale and will be officially released August 28, 2020 on Amazon.

The Midnight Show was inspired by her personal journey to self-discovery. This unique picture book shares an enlightening story of the power of being GOLD. GOLD is an acronym doc.PEACE created which stands for Genuine, Original, Loving, Dreamer. doc.PEACE’s ultimate vision is to foster unity by using her voice to ignite the GOLD light in each of us. There's so much power in tapping into your innate gifts, talents and those unique aspects that make you who you are. Doing so builds confidence, strengthens connections, and raises the collective vibration. To learn more about The Midnight Show and enjoy the welcoming benefits, please visit here:



https://www.docpeaceofmind.com/shopdocpeace. Reserve your copy today.



About doc.PEACE

Dr. Ozioma Peace Uche is doc.PEACE - the second daughter of three born to Nigerian immigrants who moved to America seeking vast opportunities. She is a Doctor of Pharmacy by trade, Spoken Word Artist at heart, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker and best-selling author of doc.PEACE of Mind Method: A Poetic Guide to Living Your Best Life. Her mission is to spread positivity, light and love through rhythmic poetry.



Peace Uche

619-363-5490



www.docpeaceofmind.com/

@doc.PEACE (Instagram)



