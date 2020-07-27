Canadian Data Center Optimisation Specialist SCTi Partners with EkkoSense

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Strategic Clean Technology Inc. Press Release

SCTi will market the industry-leading EkkoSoft Critical SaaS 3D visualisation software to Canadian customers as well as supporting its own data centre optimisation program.

Ottawa, Canada, July 27, 2020 --



SCTi brings over 15 years’ in-depth experience in helping Canadian data center clients to secure operational savings through the optimisation of airflow and cooling. With offices in Ottawa and Toronto, SCTi will be the first partner organisation in Canada to offer EkkoSense’s powerful EkkoSoft Critical data centre software to its portfolio of both new and existing clients.



Arnold Murphy, CEO and founder of SCTi, said, “Working with EkkoSoft Critical software will not only automate many of the manual processes we currently conduct as part of our data centre projects, but also help our customers to secure even greater reductions in cooling energy usage. We’ll be using EkkoSoft Critical’s powerful real-time visualisations to help validate and fine tune our airflow recommendations, ensuring further optimisation for our customers’ critical facilities.



“We have been looking for this level of innovative functionality in a software for some time. EkkoSoft Critical is the solution we have found that helps us to visualise airflow and heat data in real-time in an intuitive and easy-to-use manner,” he continued.



Dean Boyle, CEO, EkkoSense added, “EkkoSoft Critical is a proven tool – bringing significant cooling energy cost-savings and a rapid ROI to data centres. It is great to see SCTi taking our software to the Canadian market, particularly given the company’s strong reputation for delivering optimisation benefits to customers across the country. EkkoSense and SCTi is a great fit.”



About EkkoSoft Critical

EkkoSoft Critical enables true real-time M&E Capacity Planning for power, cooling and space - at a fraction of the cost of expensive and complex DCIM solutions. Our powerful advanced software analytics draws on EkkoSoft Critical’s real-time data to help maximise your data centre performance.



About SCTi:

SCTi has more than 15 years of experience helping clients maximise their data centre performance by airflow and cooling. The company has created a comprehensive Cooling Optimisation Program (COP) that addresses cooling issues in data centres. SCTi sees the optimisation of airflow as the fundamental first step in improving cooling efficiency and effectiveness, helping to reduce cooling energy costs and enabling organisations to maximise their existing cooling capacity. http://sct-inc.com



Follow us on Twitter @sctinc_



Follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-clean-technology-inc



About EkkoSense:

EkkoSense is an industry leader in the provision of advanced sensing technology, SaaS DCIM-class visualisation & monitoring software and analytics solutions for critical facilities such as data centres. The company is committed to eliminating thermal risk and helping organisations to monitor, manage and maximise their data centre performance. www.ekkosense.com



Cheryl Billson

+44 (0)7791 720460



www.ekkosense.com



