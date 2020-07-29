TEBillion's Solutions Broadens Into the Food Industry

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, July 29, 2020



During the initiation of the project, high growth organisations in the industry can make use of the project budgeting tool to assess the resources required and to estimate cost, thereby ensuring profitability. When contracts have been agreed, TEB will place the required orders before monitoring and tracking them.



Features of these solutions made exclusively for the food industry will include management of sales tracking and relationship, bills, invoices, business contracts and frameworks, quoting processes with the manager, and most importantly, cyclical or adhoc billing. Allocation of products and resources will also be made easy and efficient with these solutions, as well as project budgeting.



TEB saves time by making it straightforward to create contracts and agreements while also automating timesheets and invoicing. Producing quotes, and issuing them to the relevant parties, meanwhile, is simple and hassle-free, driving profit and increasing business productivity. This will also enable organisations efficient management of receivables and easy assessment of billing to ensure all agreements are met.



The TEB relationship management and sales tracking tools will make it simple for these growing businesses to manage customer relationships.



Contact Us:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



