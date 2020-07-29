Press Releases Telgian Press Release

Receive press releases from Telgian: By Email RSS Feeds: Melinda Williams Named Telgian Director of Government and Business Affairs

Phoenix, AZ, July 29, 2020 --(



“Melinda is an invaluable member of the TEC team,” says Telgian Engineering & Consulting President Leonard Ramo. “As TEC continues its rapid growth providing service to the government sector, her innovation and vision, as well as the depth and breadth of her experience in the fire, life safety and security industry will prove essential for our government clients.”



In addition to a diverse background, which includes work as a policy advisor and educator, Williams brings over 14 years of fire, life safety and security experience to the new position. She will partner with executives and officials, providing innovative solutions to the specific challenges faced by government entities.



“Melinda’s proven ability to communicate a clear understanding of the various challenges in the industry is one of her greatest strengths,” continues Ramo.



Melinda Williams holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Brown University and completed post-graduate studies at National University.



About Telgian Engineering & Consulting



Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consultancy specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. The company provides professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses including: strategic/enterprise risk management, fire protection engineering, environmental health and safety, emergency management and operations continuity consulting, and construction administration services.



TEC professionals are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s risk challenges. In addition to a uniquely global perspective, TEC also provides in-depth knowledge of local, state, and federal compliance matters.



Since 1985, TEC has worked hand-in-hand with clients such as architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams and government agencies serving industry sectors that include: government, commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, and transportation throughout the US and abroad. Phoenix, AZ, July 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Telgian Engineering & Consulting (TEC) recently announced the promotion of Melinda Williams to Director of Government and Business Affairs. In this role, she will be responsible for business development and sales, with a focus on fire, life safety and security technology and requirement trends within federal, state and local government entities.“Melinda is an invaluable member of the TEC team,” says Telgian Engineering & Consulting President Leonard Ramo. “As TEC continues its rapid growth providing service to the government sector, her innovation and vision, as well as the depth and breadth of her experience in the fire, life safety and security industry will prove essential for our government clients.”In addition to a diverse background, which includes work as a policy advisor and educator, Williams brings over 14 years of fire, life safety and security experience to the new position. She will partner with executives and officials, providing innovative solutions to the specific challenges faced by government entities.“Melinda’s proven ability to communicate a clear understanding of the various challenges in the industry is one of her greatest strengths,” continues Ramo.Melinda Williams holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Brown University and completed post-graduate studies at National University.About Telgian Engineering & ConsultingTelgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consultancy specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. The company provides professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses including: strategic/enterprise risk management, fire protection engineering, environmental health and safety, emergency management and operations continuity consulting, and construction administration services.TEC professionals are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s risk challenges. In addition to a uniquely global perspective, TEC also provides in-depth knowledge of local, state, and federal compliance matters.Since 1985, TEC has worked hand-in-hand with clients such as architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams and government agencies serving industry sectors that include: government, commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, and transportation throughout the US and abroad. Contact Information Telgian

Susan McNeill

877-835-4426



telgian.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Telgian