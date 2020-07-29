Meals On Wheels St. Petersburg and Friends of Strays Deliver Pet Food to Homebound and Seniors

Press Releases Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger Press Release

New partnership developed to provide pet food assistance for Pinellas County recipients.

Pet food will be delivered on the first Monday of the month by Meals on Wheels volunteers. Those who receive Meals On Wheels St. Petersburg and have companion animals can qualify to receive pet food through the Animeals program.



At the core of the Meals on Wheels program is volunteers delivering nutritious food to the homes of homebound and seniors on Mondays and Wednesdays each week. The program provides recipients hot and frozen prepared meals, bottled water, fresh produce, and soon pet food assistance.



Volunteer drivers are needed each week to help deliver meals on Mondays and Wednesdays in the St. Petersburg area. Routes take about 60 minutes to complete. To find out how you can get involved, visit https://networktoendhunger.org/mowsp/ or call (813) 344-5837. To make donation, visit www.networktoendhunger.org.



About Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger is committed to ending hunger in Tampa Bay by bringing people together to find solutions that eliminate barriers, increase access and knowledge, and expand the amount of nutritious food available. TBNEH has over 350 members and serves a tri-county area, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. TBNEH is a 501(c)3 non-profit agency and relies on its community for support. www.NetworktoEndHunger.org



About Friends of Strays

