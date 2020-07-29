Zeigler Motorsports Presents Bike Night Featuring Joe T of GR's Finest Stunt Riders

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zeigler Auto Group Press Release

Zeigler Motorsports will be hosting a special Bike Night on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 6:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. at 5001 Park Cir Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49048. The free family-friendly event will feature giveaways, food, and special performances by Joe T of GR's Finest Stunt Riders and live music by Crooked Root.

Kalamazoo, MI, July 29, 2020 --(



Trak Houz Bar & Grill, Zeigler's own in-house restaurant, will be providing food and drinks at a designated tent during the event. The dealer will also be offering special pricing on gear, bikes and more. Plus, guests can register to win multiple giveaways which will be announced throughout the night.



Tobolic will be performing two to three times from 6:45p.m. to 8:15p.m. at the dealer's north end parking lot. Each show will be approximately 10 to 20 minutes long and will feature everything from acrobats on the bike to crowd-pleasing burn outs.



He will also be doing a meet and greet and giving away free autographed posters. "I love doing stunt shows for families and kids. I will be giving kids stickers and posters for free. They remember it forever. It's something I never experienced when I was young, and it's just a way I feel like I can give back and impact a kid's life," said Tobolic.



The event is part of Zeigler Motorsports signature summer Bike Night event series, held every last Friday of the month from May to August. In the past, the event has gathered bikers from all over the area, bringing in over 100 bikes and rare classic cars for the show.



The dealer stated that it will be observing and respecting Michigan's order for social distancing, with guests asked to stay two bike lengths apart and wear a mask or a helmet, when possible. Guests are also welcome to bring their own folding chairs to enjoy Crooked Root's live performance or walk around, socialize and admire all the customer and Zeigler bikes on the lot. The dealer will have hand sanitizer available both inside and outside during the event.



Zeigler Motorsports

Zeigler Motorsports in Kalamazoo, Michigan is part of the Zeigler Automotive Group, one of the largest automotive dealer groups in the country.



The multi-line dealer carries a large volume of Polaris, Indian, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, SkiDoo, SeaDoo, Can Am, Arctic Cat, KTM, E-Z-Go, Bad Boy Off Road, and Yamaha powersport products and specializes in the complete line of Honda Power Equipment and Yamaha Power Equipment. Its main focus is providing A Great Experience with the largest selection in Michigan and a knowledgeable staff always available at its 50-acre facility.



Zeigler Automotive Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately owned dealer groups in the nation with 77 franchises and 30 locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include the majority of domestic and imported manufacturers.



Contact Information Zeigler Automotive Group

Francis Mariela

407-278-0621

zeigler.com

Francis Mariela

407-278-0621



zeigler.com



