PawPail Introduces New, Larger Pet Waste Bags


PawBag™ XL pet waste bags are now available for large and giant breed pet owners using the PawPail® pet waste station.

Naples, FL, July 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- PawPail is pleased to announce the immediate availability of PawBag™ XL pet waste bags for use with the PawPail pet waste station. The new bags are longer in length than the system's standard bags and specifically designed for large and giant breed pet owners.

"Larger pet waste bags are the first in a series of enhancements to the PawPail product line that we will introduce this year," said Michael Harakal, PawPail's Founder & CEO. "As 2020 progresses we will continue to add products that improve the convenience and lessen the environmental impact of pet waste management."

PawBag™ XL pet waste bags are available for single purchase or by subscription on pawpail.com as PawPail part number PP1011 or as a bundle with the PawPail Activated Carbon Air Filter as PawPail part number PP1016.

About PawPail

Headquartered in Naples, FL, PawPail is a privately held company that strategically invests in and develops innovative, high-quality pet products. For more information visit www.pawpail.com.
Contact Information
PawPail
Media Relations
844-PAWPAIL (729-7245)
Contact
www.pawpail.com

