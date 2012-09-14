iCare Solutions Announces Availability of COVID-19 Tracker App for Egypt and the Arab World

Press Releases iCare Solutions Press Release

The First of its Kind in the Region

Giza, 6th of October City, Egypt, July 29, 2020 --(



“COVID-19 affected all of us and we felt the urgent need to act and do something useful for our regions and communities. We wanted to let each and everyone know and gain insights about the pandemic. Therefore, we have created an App to do that by tracking, monitoring, and visualizing the spread of COVID-19 cases in both Egypt and the Arab World,” said Dr. Hesham Mansour, CEO of iCare Solutions.



COVID-19 Tracker App for Egypt and the Arab World is a dashboard style App similar to the one provided by Johns Hopkins University (JHU), but is dedicated to cover both Egypt and the Arab World.



The App has two main dashboards; one for the Arab world along with its countries data and the other for Egypt along with its governorates data.



The App has Dark and Light themes and supports both Arabic and English and the user can easily switch between them from within the App.



The App provides three types of graphs (Accumulated, Logarithmic, and Daily graphs) to show historical COVID-19 infected, recovered, and death cases for any user selected Country or Governorate.



The App collects and displays the latest COVID-19 local and global news in both Arabic and English.



The App has responsive design and can run on Desktop, Web, Tablet, and Mobile. It can be installed as a Progressive Web App (PWA) to run as a Standalone App on Mobile devices.



The App is available at covid19.icare-solutions.org. You can install the App on your device by adding it to your “Home Screen” on Android and iOS devices. You can also download the Android version of the App at http://icare-solutions.org/?page_id=240



Founded in 2020, iCare Solutions is specialized in providing personalized software solutions that can benefit society and help making people's life better. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to Promote the digital transformation of Healthcare, Education, and Insurance Industries in Egypt and across the Globe. Contact Information iCare Solutions

Hesham Mansour

01008094439



icare-solutions.org



