Press Releases St. Conti Communications Press Release

Receive press releases from St. Conti Communications: By Email RSS Feeds: St. Conti Communications Engineers Publicity for TurboTides

Providing public relations and social media support to commercial advanced turbomachinery design and analysis software company.

Mission Viejo, CA, July 29, 2020 --(



TurboTides applies its advanced commercial software for turbomachinery design and analysis expertise to aerospace, automotive, oil & gas and power generation applications.



“We hired St. Conti Communications because of its specialized expertise in the CAE/CAD/CAM arena,” says Scott Hanratty, Vice President of Global Sales at TurboTides, Inc. “Through the agency’s efforts, we’ve had impressive coverage in all the media outlets most important to us in reaching our target audiences. There hasn’t been a publication we wanted to reach that St. Conti Communications couldn’t deliver.”



St. Conti Communications has extensive experience representing software companies. This includes advanced analytics and computer-aided design, manufacturing, engineering, modeling, and analysis applications for automotive, aerospace, finance management, mobile, resource management and transportation markets.



About TurboTides Inc.

Founded in 2015 by Dr. Xuwen Qiu, TurboTides, Inc. is a New Hampshire corporation located in Hanover, N.H., USA. TurboTides, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports the TurboTides Turbomachinery Integrated Design System, a new generation of advanced commercial software for turbomachinery design and analysis.



About St. Conti Communications

St. Conti Communications is an award-winning virtual public relations and marketing communications agency. Since 1997, St. Conti Communications has provided marketing communications, advertising, public relations and social media support services to clients in many vertical technology industries as well as in real estate, sustainable development, and the non-profit sector. The agency is headquartered in Mission Viejo, Calif. Visit: www.StContiCommunications.com or call 949-290-0622. Like us on LinkedIn/St. Conti Communications, and Follow us on Twitter @StContiComm. Mission Viejo, CA, July 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- St. Conti Communications (St. Conti), a public relations and marketing communications agency, today announces that it now provides public relations support to TurboTides Inc. St. Conti began providing public relations support to TurboTides in January and is responsible for its business-to-business public relations strategy as well as providing media relations, social media and writing support as TurboTides expands its integrated turbomachinery design and analysis solutions sales in North America and Europe.TurboTides applies its advanced commercial software for turbomachinery design and analysis expertise to aerospace, automotive, oil & gas and power generation applications.“We hired St. Conti Communications because of its specialized expertise in the CAE/CAD/CAM arena,” says Scott Hanratty, Vice President of Global Sales at TurboTides, Inc. “Through the agency’s efforts, we’ve had impressive coverage in all the media outlets most important to us in reaching our target audiences. There hasn’t been a publication we wanted to reach that St. Conti Communications couldn’t deliver.”St. Conti Communications has extensive experience representing software companies. This includes advanced analytics and computer-aided design, manufacturing, engineering, modeling, and analysis applications for automotive, aerospace, finance management, mobile, resource management and transportation markets.About TurboTides Inc.Founded in 2015 by Dr. Xuwen Qiu, TurboTides, Inc. is a New Hampshire corporation located in Hanover, N.H., USA. TurboTides, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports the TurboTides Turbomachinery Integrated Design System, a new generation of advanced commercial software for turbomachinery design and analysis.About St. Conti CommunicationsSt. Conti Communications is an award-winning virtual public relations and marketing communications agency. Since 1997, St. Conti Communications has provided marketing communications, advertising, public relations and social media support services to clients in many vertical technology industries as well as in real estate, sustainable development, and the non-profit sector. The agency is headquartered in Mission Viejo, Calif. Visit: www.StContiCommunications.com or call 949-290-0622. Like us on LinkedIn/St. Conti Communications, and Follow us on Twitter @StContiComm. Contact Information St. Conti Communications

Donna St. Jean Conti

949-290-0622



stconticommunications.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from St. Conti Communications