Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Testrite Visual Press Release

Receive press releases from Testrite Visual: By Email RSS Feeds: US Manufacturer Tackling COVID-19 Design Challenges

New Jersey-based manufacturer of graphic solutions acting as source for products needed in response to COVID-19.

Hackensack, NJ, July 29, 2020 --(



Testrite is manufacturing hand sanitizer stands for lobbies and entryways. In bathrooms and breakrooms, hand sanitization messages need to be mounted on walls and counters, and sanitary door openers help reduce unnecessary contact. At customer-facing and personal work stations in banks, offices, and cafes, hanging safety shields and barriers help provide a sense of security.



This high level of demand has created stress among purchasers and led to extended lead times, out of stock product, and the risk of having to settle for a piece of hardware that does not reflect the quality or the brand guidelines of the business where they will be installed. Even during COVID-19, businesses have an opportunity to access custom hardware solutions that serve their desired function while also maintaining brand standards.



A trusted US-based manufacturer can produce custom solutions and adjust as demands continue to change, whether it’s a custom hole pattern for a hand sanitizer stand, or shields for a unique desk setup across your office footprint. As more and more cases of COVID-19 spread, and resurge in areas where much of the hardware was once produced, like China, that is no longer an option, and if it is, it comes with unrealistic lead times.



When considering your hardware needs during COVID-19 the important question to ask is, is the company you are talking to just a middleman company or are you talking direct to the manufacturer. Many purchasers might consider or assume they have to work with third party retailers or resellers but the real benefit and value to the brand lies in working directly with a manufacturer, like Testrite Visual, a US-based hardware manufacturer for 101 years. When working with a US-Based manufacturer for your hardware needs, who can also produce custom solutions, brands, and the designers, architectects, visual merchandisers involved in their projects are able to work directly on the designs, CAD drawings and prototypes, get products faster, order hardware that matches brand colors and styles, and get volume discounts for nationwide rollouts.



“We recognize that the COVID-19 has created many challenges to businesses,” says President, Jeffrey Rubin, “but hardware shouldn’t be one of them. We are proud to be a US-based manufacture of hardware solutions and able to pivot, prototype and deliver standard and custom hardware to our clients around the country. We are ready to help solve our customers’ challenges.”



Testrite is an American-based and American-made manufacturing company based in Hackensack, NJ. Engineering value into everything they manufacture; their cost-effective, domestic manufacturing means shorter and “greener” solutions with flexibility for customization.



Testrite, a family-owned business, prides itself on meeting challenges head on, together with their customers. In nine decades of customer commitment and product development, the company continues to insist on quality and value as customers’ marketing opportunities are realized.



To learn more about Testrite, the available visual products or the custom solutions process, visit https://www.testrite.com/ It is our pleasure to assist you in finding the right product. Contact us via email at customerservice@testrite.com or call (888) 873-2735 (Hours: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM EST). Hackensack, NJ, July 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As the world begins a slow and halting march to normalcy, retailers, offices, schools, and other civic, retail and corporate entities face new challenges. Retailers, school and hospital administrators, facilities departments, and more are scrambling to source hardware needed to protect customers and associates, students and faculty. Whether they need hand sanitizer dispensing stands for manual or automated dispensers, or hardware to divide rooms and tables, companies and organizations are turning to Testrite with their challenges.Testrite is manufacturing hand sanitizer stands for lobbies and entryways. In bathrooms and breakrooms, hand sanitization messages need to be mounted on walls and counters, and sanitary door openers help reduce unnecessary contact. At customer-facing and personal work stations in banks, offices, and cafes, hanging safety shields and barriers help provide a sense of security.This high level of demand has created stress among purchasers and led to extended lead times, out of stock product, and the risk of having to settle for a piece of hardware that does not reflect the quality or the brand guidelines of the business where they will be installed. Even during COVID-19, businesses have an opportunity to access custom hardware solutions that serve their desired function while also maintaining brand standards.A trusted US-based manufacturer can produce custom solutions and adjust as demands continue to change, whether it’s a custom hole pattern for a hand sanitizer stand, or shields for a unique desk setup across your office footprint. As more and more cases of COVID-19 spread, and resurge in areas where much of the hardware was once produced, like China, that is no longer an option, and if it is, it comes with unrealistic lead times.When considering your hardware needs during COVID-19 the important question to ask is, is the company you are talking to just a middleman company or are you talking direct to the manufacturer. Many purchasers might consider or assume they have to work with third party retailers or resellers but the real benefit and value to the brand lies in working directly with a manufacturer, like Testrite Visual, a US-based hardware manufacturer for 101 years. When working with a US-Based manufacturer for your hardware needs, who can also produce custom solutions, brands, and the designers, architectects, visual merchandisers involved in their projects are able to work directly on the designs, CAD drawings and prototypes, get products faster, order hardware that matches brand colors and styles, and get volume discounts for nationwide rollouts.“We recognize that the COVID-19 has created many challenges to businesses,” says President, Jeffrey Rubin, “but hardware shouldn’t be one of them. We are proud to be a US-based manufacture of hardware solutions and able to pivot, prototype and deliver standard and custom hardware to our clients around the country. We are ready to help solve our customers’ challenges.”Testrite is an American-based and American-made manufacturing company based in Hackensack, NJ. Engineering value into everything they manufacture; their cost-effective, domestic manufacturing means shorter and “greener” solutions with flexibility for customization.Testrite, a family-owned business, prides itself on meeting challenges head on, together with their customers. In nine decades of customer commitment and product development, the company continues to insist on quality and value as customers’ marketing opportunities are realized.To learn more about Testrite, the available visual products or the custom solutions process, visit https://www.testrite.com/ It is our pleasure to assist you in finding the right product. Contact us via email at customerservice@testrite.com or call (888) 873-2735 (Hours: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM EST). Contact Information Testrite Visual

Jeffrey Rubin

201-543-0240



www.testrite.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Testrite Visual Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend