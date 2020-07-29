Axiomtek’s High Performance, Expandable Pico-ITX SBC with Reversed CPU Design for Industrial IoT Applications – the PICO52R

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

The scalable PICO52R has powerful CPUs and rich I/O interfaces, and provides high-precision services for edge computing, machine vision and industrial IoT applications.

City of Industry, CA, July 29, 2020 --



The high performance PICO52R has one 260-pin DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM for up to 16GB of system memory. The small form factor is feature-rich with two Gigabit Ethernet ports with Intel® i219-LM and Intel® i211-AT, two RS-232/422/485 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports and one M.2 Key E slot for wireless communications. For reliable operation, the PICO52R has a watchdog timer to detect and recover from computer malfunctions and has hardware monitoring features to monitor temperature, voltage, fan speed and more. The rugged pico-ITX motherboard has an operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C (-4°F to 140°F) and a +12V DC power supply input with AT Auto Power On.



“The powerful PICO52R utilizes Intel® HD graphics to deliver optimal imaging performance and bring captivating visual experiences,” said Michelle Mi, a product manager of the Motherboard Division at Axiomtek. “It offers a unique and versatile design and exceptional reliability for a wide range of projects.”



The PICO52R is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- Scalable CPU options with 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processors

- Offers one DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM for up to 16GB of memory

- Feature-rich with two GbE LANs, two RS-232/422/485, two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0 and M.2 Key E

- Triple display capability with one DisplayPort, one HDMI and one LVDS

- Supports Intel® AMT 11 for remote management



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



