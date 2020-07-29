PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Stuart MacDonald

Press Release

Receive press releases from Stuart MacDonald: By Email RSS Feeds:

Penn and Teller Fool Us Winner Stuart MacDonald Creates Online Interactive Magic Play, Richard Preston's Cocktail Capers


Stuart MacDonald, starring as Richard Preston, is a fish out of water. His character was frozen in 1962 with the intent of entertaining the first colony on Mars in 2062. Current world circumstances made world leaders vote to have Richard thawed in 2020 to bring the world back together through magic.

Kalamazoo, MI, July 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The last time magician Stuart MacDonald performed at the Croswell Opera House, he had just won Penn and Teller Fool Us and swept the Internationals with 5 wins including People's Choice. The theater was sold out but that was pre-pandemic. With theaters closed, Stuart now has something new for the Croswell Opera House, and it's online.

Stuart's new magic show, “Richard Preston’s Cocktail Capers” is about Mid-century magician, Richard Preston. He was cryogenically frozen in 1962 so he could entertain colonists in humankind’s first settlement on Mars in 2062. But with the pandemic happening, the governments of the world voted to thaw Richard early. The new mission for Richard is to entertain the world now and bring us back together.

Cocktail Capers is the Croswell Opera House's only online show and will raise funds to keep the theater going during the pandemic. The show will take place via Zoom and performances will be Thursday, Friday, Saturday and shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2:30 p.m. through August 16.

Tickets and more information are available at the Croswell Opera House website in Adrian, Michigan.
Contact Information
Boomerang Studios
Stuart MacDonald
517-403-2673
Contact
stuartmacdonaldmagic.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stuart MacDonald
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help