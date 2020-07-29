Penn and Teller Fool Us Winner Stuart MacDonald Creates Online Interactive Magic Play, Richard Preston's Cocktail Capers

Stuart MacDonald, starring as Richard Preston, is a fish out of water. His character was frozen in 1962 with the intent of entertaining the first colony on Mars in 2062. Current world circumstances made world leaders vote to have Richard thawed in 2020 to bring the world back together through magic.

Stuart's new magic show, “Richard Preston’s Cocktail Capers” is about Mid-century magician, Richard Preston. He was cryogenically frozen in 1962 so he could entertain colonists in humankind’s first settlement on Mars in 2062. But with the pandemic happening, the governments of the world voted to thaw Richard early. The new mission for Richard is to entertain the world now and bring us back together.



Cocktail Capers is the Croswell Opera House's only online show and will raise funds to keep the theater going during the pandemic. The show will take place via Zoom and performances will be Thursday, Friday, Saturday and shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2:30 p.m. through August 16.



