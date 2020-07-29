Robust Network Solutions Offers Proactive Managed Services to Make a Difference in Today’s Turbulent Times

Robust Network Solutions helps companies innovate while leveraging existing technology investments and has been proudly providing IT Consulting Services in New York and the San Francisco Bay Area since 2003. A regional boutique firm specializing in high-end client support, Robust Network Solutions offers a proactive customer first philosophy and local focus which has proved to be a winning formula.

Outsourcing part or all of your firm’s technology management is increasing in popularity by necessity since leveraging IT managed services provides access to enterprise-grade technology and expert-level knowledge and support - all at a fraction of the cost to implement and maintain the same in-house.



Robust Network Solutions offers a myriad of managed services and proactively partners with you to handle data center solutions, mobile initiatives, security, and cloud migrations and deployments so that organizations can resume focus on core business objectives.



“Our clients today rely on us now more than ever while they discover how to take teamwork remote with solutions for virtual collaboration,” states Robust Network Solutions Co-Founder Bashar Asmar.



Beyond cost savings, Robust Network Solutions managed services help ensure organizations properly assess, monitor and evolve their technology deployments and related services - and that all efforts meet the latest security, FINRA and HIPAA-compliant regulations.



Robust Network Solutions Co-Founder Salem Zoumot states, “Our work recently centers on cybersecurity and virtualization efforts so employees can safely and securely perform their job functions from home offices. We offer a free initial consultation and a true partnership designed to meet your unique needs matching your specific objectives to achieve the most impact for your business.”



