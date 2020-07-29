Launch Potato Awarded Top 10 Best Companies List by Florida Trend Magazine

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Launch Potato Press Release

Delray Beach, FL, July 29, 2020 --(



“Launch Potato is a company that allows people to grow in multiple areas of technology while learning from experts in their respective space. The executive team is proactively invested in their employees’ professional growth by providing the necessary education and training needed for success. It is a casual environment that does not allow for politics. Overall it is a very fun place to come to work where you get to solve problems with other very intelligent people,” said an anonymous Launch Potato associate in the Florida Trend survey.



Launch Potato has made significant investments over the past year to build a best-in-class remote working environment focused on employee skills and expertise, manager development, and team effectiveness. The company remains dedicated to developing talent within its high-performance, values-based organization.



"This year it was appropriate to focus on how the Best Companies to Work For responded to the impact of the coronavirus,” says Florida Trend Executive Editor, Mark Howard. “The companies we report on found creative ways to keep their businesses going while supporting their employees and continuing to serve their customers."



To participate, companies or government entities had to employ at least 15 workers in Florida and have been in operation for at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.



"An impressive list of Florida companies... that know how to do it right!" says Florida Trend Publisher, David Denor. "When faced with the challenges during these uncertain times, many of these companies didn't flinch. Knowing they needed to pivot, shift working conditions, maintain morale, provide safe working environments and still drive business opportunities, they got it done... these best companies provide inspiration and lessons we can all learn from."



The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program was created by Florida Trend and Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Best Companies Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to www.FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.



About Launch Potato

Launch Potato is a leading connector of advertisers to qualified customers. The company owns and operates a portfolio of category-leading, direct-to-consumer brands that attract millions of consumers. The company was founded by four young and extremely ambitious entrepreneurs with a proven track record of building highly scalable, successful digital businesses from the ground up.



As a pioneering advocate of remote work, Launch Potato's success comes from its diverse, entrepreneurial, and high-performing culture. Launch Potato believes in building teams who can solve complex problems using smart marketing, excellent engineering, data science, and fun! Launch Potato is hiring, find open positions on the careers page.



About Florida Trend

Florida Trend is Florida's Business Authority—an award-winning media company delivering balanced, trusted, in-depth business news and information across print and digital platforms. Florida Trend reports on all industry sectors, including health care, education, research and technology, finance, law, transportation and real estate. Its monthly business magazine is read by more than 270,000 influential business, civil and governmental leaders and its companion website, FloridaTrend.com, garners a million page-views and over 160,000 unique visitors each month.



About Best Companies Group

