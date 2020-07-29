Press Releases Core Components Press Release

Receive press releases from Core Components: By Email RSS Feeds: Core Components Fabrication Laboratory Set to Launch E-Commerce Website ccfablab.com

RAD Motorsports LLC d/b/a Synaptic 3 Performance in Northwood, NH, announces the launch of its newly released product line Core Components, selling exclusively online via the ccfablab.com website and through select Core Components dealers.

Northwood, NH, July 29, 2020 --(



Core Components Fabrication Laboratory manufactures & sells unique custom motorsports products under the Core Components name & distributes them through their new e-commerce store ccfablab.com.



Core Components is the culmination of over a two decades worth of product design, development, and unique vehicle fabrication experience. Core Components brings one-off custom Motorsports solutions to various niche markets within the Motorsports & Powersports industries. Core Components initial release covers new product solutions for the last generation Mazda RX7 “aka” the FD3S RX7. Additional parts and and marquees will follow moving forward, including unique truck products for the likes of the Toyota Tundra and others.



Dana Salb, President of RAD Motorsports LLC states, “We are proud to share these new products with the Motorsports & Powersports community. We've lived through the challenges of installing and fitting up other companies parts. We're looking at the entire customer experience. Each product will have clear and concise directions and video installation demonstrations where applicable.”



Technical Director, Ron Salb was quoted, “Our development of the Core Components product line solves many of the issues we've come across in our 20+ years in the custom Motorsports business utilizing parts by others; whether it be fitment, lack of instructions, or failure to meet the customer's needs. While our products are highly custom, we strive for our products to fit as if they came as a factory original equipment option. To us that means servicing other components within the vehicle are not compromised. It's the small attention to detail that really makes for superior performance parts, or as we like to call them, Core Components.”



Core Components has over 25 years of experience modifying Asian, European, and Domestic high performance vehicles. They manufacture & fabricate custom performance product solutions for the Motorsports & Powersports Markets.



Core Components are designed, manufactured, and produced in the USA. Core Components are available through select Core Components authorized dealers and directly through ccfablab.com. Additional Dealer inquires are welcome.



Core Components, Synaptic 3 Performance & ccfablab.com are divisions of RAD Motorsports LLC. Northwood, NH, July 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- RAD Motorsports LLC d/b/a Synaptic 3 Performance in Northwood, NH announces the launch of its new product line Core Components.Core Components Fabrication Laboratory manufactures & sells unique custom motorsports products under the Core Components name & distributes them through their new e-commerce store ccfablab.com.Core Components is the culmination of over a two decades worth of product design, development, and unique vehicle fabrication experience. Core Components brings one-off custom Motorsports solutions to various niche markets within the Motorsports & Powersports industries. Core Components initial release covers new product solutions for the last generation Mazda RX7 “aka” the FD3S RX7. Additional parts and and marquees will follow moving forward, including unique truck products for the likes of the Toyota Tundra and others.Dana Salb, President of RAD Motorsports LLC states, “We are proud to share these new products with the Motorsports & Powersports community. We've lived through the challenges of installing and fitting up other companies parts. We're looking at the entire customer experience. Each product will have clear and concise directions and video installation demonstrations where applicable.”Technical Director, Ron Salb was quoted, “Our development of the Core Components product line solves many of the issues we've come across in our 20+ years in the custom Motorsports business utilizing parts by others; whether it be fitment, lack of instructions, or failure to meet the customer's needs. While our products are highly custom, we strive for our products to fit as if they came as a factory original equipment option. To us that means servicing other components within the vehicle are not compromised. It's the small attention to detail that really makes for superior performance parts, or as we like to call them, Core Components.”Core Components has over 25 years of experience modifying Asian, European, and Domestic high performance vehicles. They manufacture & fabricate custom performance product solutions for the Motorsports & Powersports Markets.Core Components are designed, manufactured, and produced in the USA. Core Components are available through select Core Components authorized dealers and directly through ccfablab.com. Additional Dealer inquires are welcome.Core Components, Synaptic 3 Performance & ccfablab.com are divisions of RAD Motorsports LLC. Contact Information Core Components

Ron Salb

978-482-7740



ccfablab.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Core Components