GL.iNet Launches a Special Edition of the Popular Brume Line on Kickstarter - Introducing Brume-W (GL-MV1000W), a Mini Wireless Gateway for Secure Edge Computing

Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., July 29, 2020 --(



“We have listened to our customers, and this is the type of wireless gateway they are looking for, ” said Dr. Alfie Jianbin Zhao, CTO of GL.iNet. “It is essential for a company to listen to customers, and provide them with solutions they are looking for. We developed Brume-W based on their customer feedback. Brume-W comes with dual open-source operating systems with OpenWrt & Ubuntu, which is perfect for IoT projects. It also supports 30+ VPN service providers with up to 280Mbps high VPN speed, which secures and protects users’ personal data anytime and anywhere. By supporting AdGuard, Brume-W can help with parental control, blocking ads, and tracking.”



Brume-W is not just a regular wireless gateway, its built-in features are designed for users to enjoy a high-performance networking product in both business and home settings. Its unique features include:



● High-Speed VPN: 30+ popular commercial VPN service providers are available in Brume-W. It ensures private and sensitive data are safely transmitted. Thanks to its Marvell high-performance chipset, it offers an impressive VPN speed of a maximum of 280Mbps with WireGuard and a maximum of 97 Mbps with OpenVPN.

● Open-Source Operating Systems: By supporting OpenWrt and Ubuntu, users can use Brume-W for IoT projects, such as smart robotics, or in both home and business settings.

● AdGuard Supported: AdGuard is the world’s most advanced adblocker. It helps with getting rid of ads and online tracking. You can also use it as a parental control to filter out certain contents or information from your children.

● Tor Anonymity: Tor is an open-source software for enabling anonymous communication on the Internet. It can help with defending against tracking and surveillance. Brume-W comes with an easy interface to switch it on and off efficiently.

● Cloudflare DNS over TLS: With Brume-W, your privacy and security will be protected by preventing eavesdropping and manipulation of DNS data via man-in-the-middle attacks.

● Real-Time Monitoring and Management: All of our users have access to GoodCloud, a seamless online 3-in-1 (WiFi, Networking, and IoT) system that is useful for users to monitor devices online and set up our products remotely.

● Large External Storage: Brume-W comes with a built-in MicroSD slot that has a

256GB capacity. With the extra storage, users can develop a wireless file sharing across devices.

● Enhanced WiFi Performance: Brume-W is the special edition of the Brume line that comes with an embedded WiFi module, which delivers up to 300Mbps WiFi speed on 2.4Ghz WiFi. When plugged in an external WiFi dongle, it will become a dual-band wireless gateway immediately.



More detailed information about the Brume product line can be found on their website (https://www.gl-inet.com/products/gl-mv1000/) and their Kickstarter (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/glinet/brume-w-pocket-sized-wireless-gateway-for-edge-computing), including specifications and online guides.



GL.iNet Story

GL.iNet is a pioneering developer in state-of-the-art networking devices. We offer a wide range of networking products featuring pre-installed OpenWrt and powered by cutting-edge technology, providing an unparalleled level of network security and optimized network control. We partnered with like-minded companies from all over the world, to provide exceptional quality products and support services. For more information, visit gl-inet.com, our press kit, or connect with GL.iNet on Facebook, Twitter, and GL-iNet's Blog.



For Media Enquiry

Ruby Lo

Digital Marketing Specialist at GL.iNet

Ruby Lo

+852 60962240



www.gl-inet.com



