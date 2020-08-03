Press Releases GiftWaley Press Release

Receive press releases from GiftWaley: By Email RSS Feeds: Online Corporate Gifting Store, GiftWaley Ties Up with Colop (India)

GiftWaley.com, the online gifting store, has recently collaborated with Colop (India) for its award-winning product E-Mark to market the product digitally and build corporate clients in the country.

Bengaluru, India, August 03, 2020 --(



“The e-mark effortlessly creates, changes and transfers full color imprints and you can Mark wherever, whenever and however you want." - Manish Nayyar - Colop e-Mark



For its remarkable features, design, and innovative qualities, this amazing gadget has been recognized by several awards which include the IF Design Award and EOPA Product of the Year Award in 2020. In 2019, the Colop e-mark also received a Red Dot Honourable Mention, which makes the product stand out among all other office gadgets.



“GiftWaley looks to bring up such unique and niche office gadgets for the corporate & office segment to ease work, increase productivity, and spread smiles. Gift your team this unique gadget and they will love it. With such unique gadgets and brands for office on the market, startups and home offices will surely agree Colop e-Mark is a must have working gadget for their teams to print quick and easy in the best way for various activities.” -Kishore Kumar - GiftWaley



About



GiftWaley.com is a trademarked gifting brand focused on bringing in a wide range of product categories of Electronics, Audio gadgets, Fashion & accessories, and Home & Living, Decor products for gifting Self, Home, Friends and Family. Helping Customers to choose the best gift for every occasion and relation with quality products, GiftWaley aims to be #YourSmilePartner with its “Spreading Smiles with Gifts to All” brand mantra. Bengaluru, India, August 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- During a unique era in mobile printing technology, the Colop e-Mark is an office gadget for small teams, corporate, home offices, individuals to print in color directly on any absorbent surface with just a simple sideways swipe of the device.“The e-mark effortlessly creates, changes and transfers full color imprints and you can Mark wherever, whenever and however you want." - Manish Nayyar - Colop e-MarkFor its remarkable features, design, and innovative qualities, this amazing gadget has been recognized by several awards which include the IF Design Award and EOPA Product of the Year Award in 2020. In 2019, the Colop e-mark also received a Red Dot Honourable Mention, which makes the product stand out among all other office gadgets.“GiftWaley looks to bring up such unique and niche office gadgets for the corporate & office segment to ease work, increase productivity, and spread smiles. Gift your team this unique gadget and they will love it. With such unique gadgets and brands for office on the market, startups and home offices will surely agree Colop e-Mark is a must have working gadget for their teams to print quick and easy in the best way for various activities.” -Kishore Kumar - GiftWaleyAboutGiftWaley.com is a trademarked gifting brand focused on bringing in a wide range of product categories of Electronics, Audio gadgets, Fashion & accessories, and Home & Living, Decor products for gifting Self, Home, Friends and Family. Helping Customers to choose the best gift for every occasion and relation with quality products, GiftWaley aims to be #YourSmilePartner with its “Spreading Smiles with Gifts to All” brand mantra. Contact Information GiftWaley

Kishore Kumar

917418396432



www.giftwaley.com

LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/company/giftwaley



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GiftWaley